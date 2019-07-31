Mike Gravel Trolls John Delaney At Democratic Presidential Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Gravel took to Twitter to seemingly troll fellow candidate John Delaney — who hasn’t been able to garner much support — at the start of Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate. Gravel — who was in the audience for the debate — tweeted “#DropOutDelaney” and linked to his tweet from the first debate, which he also attended.

“Extremely ready to boo John Delaney until he cries,” the tweet reads.

Gravel’s hashtag tweet was a reference to the news that Delaney’s staff members reportedly urged him to drop out of the presidential race. Axios reported that Delaney has been running for president for 721 days and spent almost $19 million on his campaign since 2017, loaning out over $11 million of his own money to his campaign in 2019. Despite this investment and effort, RealClearPolitics revealed that Delaney is sitting at 0.7 percent and isn’t on track to make the fall debates in September and October.

Later on, Delaney’s campaign released a statement that none of his staffers asked him to drop out.

“Alexi McCammond’s report on our campaign this morning is incorrect,” the statement read. “No one on my team asked me to drop out of the race and I have no plans to drop out of the race.”

“In addition, anyone who spent any time actually reading the FEC reports would see clearly that we did not spend $19 million on the campaign — we spent $9 million since we launched my Presidential campaign,” it continued, suggesting that McCammond included a large interparty transfer in her calculations.

However, Axios noted that it’s unclear what transfer Delaney is referencing.

We’re in Detroit for the debates (Mike got an invite but decided not to go). Currently plotting to steal @JohnDelaney staff pic.twitter.com/tV0nC2daI6 — Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) July 30, 2019

As for Gravel, his campaign was aiming to make one of the debate stages to push his anti-war message, but it doesn’t look like that will happen. Although his campaign passed the 65,000 donor threshold for Wednesday’s debate, he didn’t make the polling threshold and needed at least one other qualified candidate to drop out — unless he gained 1 percent support in at least three polls.

After meeting the donor requirement, Gravel notably received a DM of support from the accounts of Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, and Marianne Williamson, per The Inquisitr. Gravel and his team also assured supporters that failing to qualify for the debates would not be the end of the road for the former Alaska senator.

For now, it appears that Gravel is going to continue speaking out on the presidential race and attack the candidates that he feels are disingenuous. His favorite target lately is Delaney.

“[Elizabeth] Warren and Bernie tag-teaming to wreck John Delaney, love to see it,” he tweeted later during the debate.