Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis And Nick Reconnect

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, July 31, brings some tough love from Jack for Adam. Plus, Christine ponders life after her job as District Attorney, and she likes what she sees. Finally, Phyllis does something to wipe the slate clean with Nick.

Jack (Peter Bergman) will dole out tough love to Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Jack has a soft spot for Adam, he has no qualms about telling the younger man how good of a father Nick (Joshua Morrow) is for Christian. In fact, the best thing might be a compromise. Neither Adam nor Nick are willing to consider something like that, though, which may be why the judge put Christian with family for 90 days and set up a visitation schedule for Nick and Adam. Jack doesn’t think Adam deserves to be a father unless he steps up and proves himself worthy, especially since Nick has been around for most Christian’s life, and Adam switched the initial DNA test results.

Meanwhile, Christine (Lauralee Bell) is planning her next move and will receive support from Paul (Doug Davidson). Not much could be better for Christine than sipping some mojitos by the pool. She’s entirely burned out on prosecuting crimes in Genoa City. She’s done it for a long time, and after her recent mistake with the Newmans, Christine lacks the drive to continue at her job.

That’s okay, though, because Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is interested in pursuing Christine’s job. He’s willing to take over even before her term is up if Christine wants to step down. While Christine isn’t aware, Michael is making deals with Adam, so he is pushing hard to step into Christine’s spot. As for Paul, he’s willing to support Christine no matter what choice she makes.

While Adam is busy with his custody issues, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is working to take away Adam’s Dark Horse assets, and she will stun Nick (Joshua Morrow) with the details. Even more shocking is that Phyllis does not want anything from Nick in return aside from a clean slate. She wants to clear the air of her past wrongs and make amends with the father of her daughter. Nick agrees that he would rather be on good terms with Summer’s (Hunter King) mom since fighting isn’t helpful for any of them. Phyllis tells Nick that Newman Enterprises owns Dark Horse, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is ready to give him back his company. There’s just one small thing, though. Nick isn’t so sure he wants Dark Horse back, according to The Inquisitr.