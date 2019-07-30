‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals New Addition To Family

Chelsea Houska may share her life on reality television, but she is pretty private when it comes to putting everything on social media. The mom of three will occasionally share photos of her kids with her followers, but on Tuesday, she shared an update about a new pet that she had decided to take inside the house.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea posted an Instagram story about a stray cat that had been roaming around on their property. In the video, Chelsea reveals that the cat has been roaming around their house for the past two weeks and talks about potentially taking it to the vet.

With the video, she wrote, “RANDOM FARM CAT IS OURS SORRY @COLEDEBOER.”

On Twitter, one of Chelsea’s followers mentioned that the cat in the video looked like it could be pregnant with some kittens. That is when Chelsea revealed that she had indeed decided to give the cat a home.

“We’re bringing it in today so we’ll see,” Chelsea tweeted.

Chelsea loves animals, and in a recent Instagram post, she shared a photo of her holding two baby goats. In the photo, Chelsea wore a stylish rock-and-roll shirt paired with tan distressed shorts. She is smiling in the photo as she holds the goats, one in each hand.

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with her daughter’s father did not work out, and Chelsea eventually moved on with Cole DeBoer.

Loading...

Together, the two have had two children together, a son named Watson, who was born in January 2017, and a daughter named Layne, who was born on Chelsea’s birthday in 2018. Although the two have three kids under their roof (and apparently now a new cat!), Chelsea has expressed that she wants to have more kids one day.

In a February 2019 interview with E! News, Chelsea teased that there “will be more” babies.

“We definitely want more kids—at least one—but I think we’re going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies. Maybe when she’s two, we’ll start thinking about it, but there will be more.”

Chelsea shares her life on Teen Mom 2. Reportedly, the cast is currently filming for Season 9B of the show. Until the show returns to MTV with new episodes, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG, which air Monday nights on MTV.