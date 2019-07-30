Kyle Richards Shows Off Infamous Split At Kris Jenner’s House, Poses For Instagram Photo With North West

Kyle Richards is known to break out her split at parties.

Kyle Richards recently visited the home of Kris Jenner. While enjoying a meal and drinks with her friends, including Faye Resnick and Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her flexibility as her husband, Mauricio Umansky, looked on.

In a photo shared to Jenner’s Instagram page on July 29, the mother of four was seen standing on her head with her legs in split formation as Jenner’s granddaughter, North West, attempted to emulate her move while posing alongside her.

According to Jenner’s caption, the hilarious moment between Richards and West, the 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was captured over the weekend.

Following Jenner’s post, a number of celebrities and several Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members left comments.

“This is totally normal,” Khloe Kardashian said.

“Hilarious!” wrote Lisa Rinna.

“Amen,” added Erika Jayne, who gave a nod to Jenner’s comment about Richards being quite flexible.

“It was so cute and unexpected! We couldn’t stop laughing! Isn’t that what every one does [at] dinner?” Resnick asked.

Richards has long been a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family and is frequently seen enjoying fun nights with them. She’s also a regular guest at their yearly holiday party, which has been known for its star-studded guest list.

Richards was likely in need of a fun night out after having to relive the dramatic second installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special days prior. As fans will recall, Richards’ relationship with Teddi Mellencamp was spotlighted during the episode after Camille Grammer suggested that their friendship was “creepy.”

Also during the second installment of the reunion special, Mellencamp called out Grammer for including Richards in her wedding as a bridesmaid, even though they had not been spending any time with one another off-camera.

Although things were quite awkward for Richards during the episode, she appears to remain on good terms with Mellencamp while she seems to be estranged from Grammer. As fans have seen online, Richards and Mellencamp have been spotted spending time with one another outside of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and attended the Coachella Music Festival with one another, and Lisa Rinna, in April. Meanwhile, Grammer hasn’t been seen with any of her co-stars since filming wrapped.

The third part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion airs tonight, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.