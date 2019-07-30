Shannon Beador Reveals She Dropped 40 Pounds In ‘RHOC’ Clip

Shannon Beador’s revenge body is back in full force.

As fans know, the mother of three struggled with her weight a lot in the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County after going through a tough split from husband David Beador. The divorce was finalized this past April, although the couple called in quits back in 2017. Since her marriage fell apart, Shannon has been working incredibly hard in the gym in recent months, and the results are paying off big time. Recently, Us Weekly shared a clip from the upcoming season of RHOC where Beador talks about her impressive weight loss.

“I’ve lost 40 pounds, and I’ve gained a lot of fun. Fun Shannon, BAM, is back.”

The 55-year-old then goes on to reveal that the stunning weight loss came after “two years of hell.” The blonde beauty confesses that she is really proud of herself for shedding the weight, and in resurfaced videos, the reality star confesses that David’s cheating scandal rocked her world. When she found out that he was unfaithful to her, it was a huge blow, and after he found someone and moved on just months after they split, she says she was devastated.

The last few seasons, Shannon really struggled to keep her weight down, but now that she is in a better place in her life, she says that dropping weight has come a lot easier since she’s no longer going through a ton of stress.

“The hardest work was changing the insides, getting to the mental place where I know I’m gonna be OK and then the weight was just, kinda, a lot easier,” she dished. “At a certain point, it just started coming off.”

And the weight loss comes amid a new romance in Shannon’s life. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star introduced the world to her new beau, 56-year-old businessman John Janssen in a post on Instagram. Shortly after the post went live on her account, her friend, Tamra Judge, took to her own Instagram page to share a sweet photo of Beador and Janssen packing on the PDA.

In the photo, Tamra tagged the pair at Trevor’s At The Tracks, and in the snap, the two are planting a steamy kiss on one another. The image was simply captioned “in love,” and it’s safe to say that Shannon seems totally smitten with the new man in her life. In addition to 72,000 likes, Tamra’s followers also gave the post over 1,500 comments — most of which were in support of Shannon finding love and happiness once again.