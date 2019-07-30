Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Candid About Motherhood In ‘British Vogue’

Meghan Markle was surprisingly candid about motherhood as the guest-editor of the September issue of British Vogue Magazine, a project she had been working on for several months while she was pregnant with her first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. Archie was born on May 6 of this year.

In a letter from the editor, as reported by People Magazine, Markle stated in the issue, “I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours.”

She followed that statement with, “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”

Markle selected the photographer and chose actors, models, politicians, advocates, and authors to be the cover stars on her issue. The duchess will not appear on the cover of the issue.

The cover topic of the issue is called “Forces for Change,” which features 15 trailblazing women. The New York Times reported that some of the women featured include actress Jane Fonda, climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, author and activist Sinead Burke, and model Christy Turlington Burns. The magazine also inserted a 16th panel of mirrored paper, reported The Times, to show the reader’s reflection.

The Duchess of Sussex was invited to oversee the issue by British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, reported The New York Times. They reportedly began working together in January to formulate ideas for the issue.

During that period of time, Markle was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first son with her husband, Prince Harry. It was a period of reflection for the former Suits star, who left her life in America and Hollywood to marry into the British royal family in May 2018.

But being a magazine editor is not unfamiliar territory for Markle, who edited her own popular lifestyle and beauty blog titled The Tig for several years before shutting it down in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced by the royal family.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie will leave on their first royal trip as a family to Africa where they will visit some of the most meaningful areas of the country on a goodwill trip for the British monarchy.