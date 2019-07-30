Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Candid About Motherhood In ‘British Vogue’

Meghan Markle was surprisingly candid about motherhood as the guest-editor of the September issue of British Vogue Magazine, a project she had been working on for several months while she was pregnant with her first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. Archie was born on May 6 of this year.
In a letter from the editor, as reported by People Magazine, Markle stated in the issue, “I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours.”
She followed that statement with, “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”
Markle selected the photographer and chose actors, models, politicians, advocates, and authors to be the cover stars on her issue. The duchess will not appear on the cover of the issue.
The cover topic of the issue is called “Forces for Change,” which features 15 trailblazing women. The New York Times reported that some of the women featured include actress Jane Fonda, climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, author and activist Sinead Burke, and model Christy Turlington Burns. The magazine also inserted a 16th panel of mirrored paper, reported The Times, to show the reader’s reflection.
The Duchess of Sussex was invited to oversee the issue by British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, reported The New York Times. They reportedly began working together in January to formulate ideas for the issue.
Introducing the September 2019 issue of #BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. Entitled #ForcesForChange, the cover features 15 world-leading women who are reshaping public life for global good, and were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful. The 16th slot – which, in print, appears as a mirror – is intended by The Duchess to show how you are part of this collective moment of change too. Click the link in bio to read about how The #DuchessOfSussex became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history. Photographed in New York, Stockholm, London and Auckland by @TheRealPeterLindbergh, with fashion editors @Edward_Enninful and @TheRealGraceCoddington, hair by @BartPumpkin and @SergeNormant, make-up by @TheValGarland and @Diane.Kendal, nails by @LorraineVGriffin and @YukoTsuchihashi. On newsstands Friday 2 August. Starring: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington
During that period of time, Markle was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first son with her husband, Prince Harry. It was a period of reflection for the former Suits star, who left her life in America and Hollywood to marry into the British royal family in May 2018.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
But being a magazine editor is not unfamiliar territory for Markle, who edited her own popular lifestyle and beauty blog titled The Tig for several years before shutting it down in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced by the royal family.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie will leave on their first royal trip as a family to Africa where they will visit some of the most meaningful areas of the country on a goodwill trip for the British monarchy.