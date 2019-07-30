‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Spencer Pratt Says Wife Heidi Montag Has What It Takes To Be A Christian Pop Queen

The MTV star is ready to revive her music career, and her husband has a great idea for her first remix!

Spencer Pratt fully supports his wife’s dream to become a pop queen. The Hills: New Beginnings star took to Twitter to react to his wife Heidi Montag’s recent revelation that she is ready to try again at her dream of becoming a pop singer.

On the most recent episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the MTV star revealed to Spencer that she wanted to try again at a pop career, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. In the scene, Heidi revealed that she previously spent $2 million to try and become a “pop princess,” but she ran out of money.

The Hills star explained that her music was “really big in the underground gay community” and her song “Higher” hit No. 4 in Tokyo, but for her rekindled career, she was looking to do pop music with a “Christian vibe” to send out a positive message to the world. In a confessional interview, Heidi revealed plans to put out “a great, faith-based, positive song.”

On the heels of Heidi’s announcement that she wants to revive her music career, her husband Spencer hit social media to show his full support. In a series of tweets, Spencer described his multitasking wife as better than Wonder Woman and said her dream to be a pop princess didn’t work out because she is a total queen. Spencer also plugged a remix idea for his wife to take on, as can be seen in his tweets below.

I’d call Heidi Wonder Woman, but that’d be the understatement of the century. #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 30, 2019

Heidi’s problem is she wanted to be a pop princess when she’s really a pop QUEEN. #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 30, 2019

Let’s get Heidi on a remix of “Old Town Road.” #manifest #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 30, 2019

Heidi has been thinking about her music career for a while now. In a wide-ranging interview with Paper Magazine last year, Heidi admitted she had a lifelong dream of following in the footsteps of Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. While her previous manager pushed her toward a trendier rock-pop route a la Ashlee Simpson, Heidi made it clear she wanted to be a pop star, so she teamed up with Grammy-winning songwriter/producer David Foster—who is incidentally, the former stepfather of Spencer’s former best friend and current Hills co-star Brody Jenner—to create “Higher.”

Heidi revealed that Spencer was by her side during the first go-around for her music career a decade ago.

“What people don’t know is after filming The Hills, Spencer and I spent our entire nights and days in the studio. I can’t even count how many hours — literally blood, sweat, and tears. Sometimes I’d be crying because I was so exhausted. You have to hit the same note over and over again, so I worked really diligently, and I’m proud of everything I put into my music.”

Still, Heidi admitted that her $2 million investment saw nearly no return, in part because pop music wasn’t trendy or cool when her debut album, Superficial, was released in 2009.

While she is only 32, Heidi added that she looks to a 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for inspiration as she plans her future pop star career.

“I look at Erika Jayne and I’m like, ‘Wow, she’s older than I am and touring.’ So you never know,” Heidi told Paper.

You can see one of Heidi Montag’s pop music videos below.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.