‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Travis County Wants AMC To Foot Bill For Damage During Filming

Travis County says that AMC caused $74,000 worth of damage to Braker Lane during Season 5 filming.

Travis County, Texas, is seeking compensation after filming caused damage in February for the current season of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. The damage bill was $74,000 for cleaning and maintenance on the area.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the main group involved in a plane crash after trying to rescue a man called Logan (Matt Frewer). However, Logan was simply trying to get the group away from their home base inside a disused denim factory so that he could take it over. The first half of the season then saw the group trying to find a new plane in order to return home and reclaim their territory. Along the way, the group picked up some new members and also had to dodge radioactive zombies.

However, according to KXAN, Travis Country, where Fear the Walking Dead regularly films, some of this Season 5 filming has led to damages that the county had to foot the bill for.

Travis County Commissioners Court will now determine whether or not AMC have to reimburse the county for repairs that total $74,000. These repairs were performed on Braker Lane after filming occurred in February.

According to Travis County, AMC was advised that film crew for Fear the Walking Dead “stay within the roadway while filming and to make sure the road would be back to normal after they were done.” The Public Works Division and Transportation and Natural Resources department now reports that damages have occurred during Season 5 filming.

It has been stated by Travis County that the damages sustained included “ruts behind the sidewalk, debris along slopes and the roadway, curbs that need cleaning, and striping that needed cleaning and restriping with the same thermo-plastic application as before.”

It is alleged that after filming, AMC attempted to power-wash the road after filming, and this is when the damage occurred. It not only removed the asphalt sealant used on the road but took away all of the reflective beads.

At the time, Travis County covered the cost of the repairs but are now seeking compensation for the works. The hearing will present at the Travis County Commissioners’ Court Tuesday when it will be decided whether or not AMC must compensate the county for the costs involved.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11.