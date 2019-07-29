Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Reportedly Amused By Brandi Glanville’s Latest Diss

Lisa Vanderpump reportedly feels that Brandi Glanville's latest podcast about 'RHOBH' is 'laughable.'

Lisa Vanderpump reportedly “couldn’t care less” about the things Brandi Glanville said about her during a recent episode of her podcast series, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

Just under two months after announcing she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for good, a source told Hollywood Life that Vanderpump is far removed from anything Glanville has to say, especially considering their friendship ended so many years ago.

“She hasn’t spoken to Brandi in years and they don’t run in the same social circle at all. Lisa feels like she’s making these comments just to get in the news and try to get back on the show, which she’s done for years,” the insider said.

According to the source, Vanderpump finds it “laughable and ridiculous” that Glanville continues to talk about her, despite the fact that they haven’t actually spoken for a long time.

As fans may have heard, Glanville recently spoke about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on her podcast and suggested that a producer had made it clear to her that because of the network’s loyalty to Vanderpump, she will never be brought back to the series.

Glanville went on to say that she was upset about the issue because she had previously been in talks to return to the show but because of Vanderpump, she no longer is.

Glanville also suggested during her recent podcast episode that Camille Grammer had gone into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion with a “script” that she believed was “written by Lisa Vanderpump.” As she explained, Vanderpump allegedly used Grammer to get out certain points she wanted to make to her co-stars.

Loading...

While Vanderpump quit the show after filming Season 9, Glanville suspected she first made it clear that she could one day return.

“I think she just wanted to make sure that she left [the door] open with all of the other women so that she could come back and blame me for the entire season of everyone calling her out on her bulls**t,” Glanville explained.

Vanderpump and Glanville were friends when Glanville first joined the show in a part-time role for Season 2 but after the mother-of-two called Vanderpump out for manipulating certain cast members during Season 4, things between them took a turn for the worse and by Season 5, they were completely estranged.

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Season 9 reunion airs tomorrow, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.