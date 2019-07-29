Mischa Barton Calls Out Justin Bobby Brescia For Being ‘Disrespectful’ To Audrina Patridge On ‘The Hills’

Mischa Barton thinks Justin Bobby Brescia is disrespecting Audrina Patridge by hanging out with Stephanie Pratt. The Hills: New Beginnings newcomer recently inserted herself into the Audrina-Justin-Stephanie triangle, and it didn’t go well.

In a New Beginnings sneak peek posted by MTV, the former O.C. star confronted the mysterious Hills veteran for “insulting” Audrina by getting close to Stephanie on the MTV reboot. While Mischa hinted that Justin was being disrespectful to his on-and-off girlfriend, JB defended himself by showing Mischa a long list of missed calls he received from Audrina when the group was in Vegas.

Justin Bobby revealed that Audrina called his phone 10 times “the night of Vegas” and that she won’t leave him alone.

“This is what I get. One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten f***ing phone calls … it won’t die with her. I’m serious.”

When Mischa insisted that Audrina “respects” Justin, he challenged her to prove it by being just “friends” with him, but Mischa continued to call out Justin for the “little bond” he has going with Stephanie.

“That’s not [being] a good friend to Audrina. You’ve been on and off with her,” Mischa says in the heated clip, which you can see below.

While Justin Bobby appears to be sending mixed signals, his relationship with Stephanie is reportedly purely platonic. Last week, Stephanie posted a lengthy rant to Instagram in which she called Justin her “rock” through the entire series, but made it clear that there was no romance between the two of them. Stephanie even alleged that Audrina was dating someone else during the filming of The Hills last year.

“PS: spoiler alert… we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy. Like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And – As if you liked Justin!! You were dating someone off-camera. …No one plays a better victim than you!”

Audrina, 34, and Justin Bobby, 37, had an on-again/off-again relationship during The Hills initial run from 2006 to 2010. Justin never dated Stephanie on-camera back in the day, and apparently won’t on the reboot, either. The Hills: New Beginnings was renewed for a second season, but Stephanie has already announced she has relocated back to London and won’t be back next season on the MTV reality show, according to People.

Meanwhile, a source close to Audrina told People that the single mom isn’t focused on what Stephanie says about her and that she has no interest in the drama.

The Hills: New Beginnings air Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.