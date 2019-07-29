‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is Zoe A Woman From Kyle’s Shady Past?

On the heels of Loren Lott’s unexpected revelation that The Young and the Restless let her go as Ana, reports show a new character, Zoe Hardisty, was cast by the show recently. Because of all the discussion of Kyle’s wild past in New York lately, many savvy viewers believe that Zoe could be a woman he somehow wronged during that time.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Y&R tapped actress Anna Grace Barlow to portray newcomer Zoe, who has surprising connections to one of Genoa City’s elite families. Barlow was a recurring cast member on The Fosters, which aired on Freeform from 2013 through 2018.

Many viewers believe Zoe will be connected to Kyle (Michael Mealor) since Lola (Sasha Calle) recently started digging into his past. Plus, according to The Inquisitr, Kyle is hiding a secret that he expects Theo (Tyler Johnson) to keep. While Theo agrees to keep the secret, it seems highly unlikely that he will because he likes to stir the pot. Plus, Theo already dropped some bombshell secrets on Lola’s mom Celeste (Eva LaRue) that led Celeste to leave Genoa City before Kyle and Lola’s wedding.

“As a possible connection to Kyle’s past..#YR,” said one follower of the announcement.

Of course, other viewers were shocked to hear this news so quickly after learning of Lott’s departure, which The Inquisitr reported on last week.

“Why do you keep bringing on new characters then we see others being let go/fired..STOP IT!!!! Please stop firing the Vets and the actors that have been so great!” one fan wrote.

Other people chimed in to point out that Zoe is only slated to appear for a few episodes, and she will likely provide a plot point or backstory for a primary storyline on the canvas right now. Since Theo and Kyle recently mentioned blondes from New York and Barlow is blonde, it makes sense that she could drop into Genoa City with some bombshell information about Kyle and his past.

For now, Kyle and Lola are planning their wedding, and it seems like Summer (Hunter King) has stopped trying to win Kyle back. However, now that Summer is no longer a threat, Lola seems to be looking for reasons why she and Kyle aren’t a good fit by digging into his past. While Kyle tried to be open with her, his actions towards Theo make it look obvious that Kyle is still hiding something potentially deal-breaking from Lola.