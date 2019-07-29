Porsha Williams Shares Eerily Identical Side-By-Side Photos Of Her And Baby PJ On Instagram

Porsha Williams is sharing with her fans how much she and her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley look alike on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared two side-by-side photos on Saturday, July 27. On the left side, 4-month-old PJ is staring at the camera wearing a peach bib and two large hair bows on her tiny pigtails. On the right side, Williams posted herself when she was around the same age as PJ in the photo. Williams is wearing a red shirt and her hair is styled in little braids in the post.

Under the photo, Williams captioned the side by side by jokingly stating that she, “gave birth to herself,” after pointing out how similar her daughter looks to her when she was a baby.

At the time of writing, the photo of Williams and PJ received more than 200,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 9,000 comments from Williams’ followers.

“Wow so cute,” one follower wrote.

“Omg! Ok….maybe she does look like you. This pic is almost identical,” Williams’ friend Shamea Morton chimed in.

While many were convinced that PJ looks more like Williams than her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley, some fans were still positive that PJ and McKinley are the real twins of the family.

“Give it up sis. That’s still all Dennis. Lol,” one follower commented.

“Girl just give up lol my children don’t look like me either I feel ur pain,” another follower chimed in.

Some followers also said that baby PJ is the perfect blend of both Williams and McKinley.

The side-by-side photo comes just six days after the Dish Nation host shared that baby PJ had hit another important milestone in her life. The reality star’s first child turned four months old on Monday, July 22. To celebrate PJ’s big day, Williams dressed her up in a sunflower onesie with bright yellow hair bows. The reality star also moved a “four months” block next to her daughter as she beamed for the camera.

Williams gave birth to baby PJ back in April. HollywoodLife reports that PJ is both Williams and McKinley’s first child. The two welcomed PJ into the world just months after becoming engaged. However, the two called it quits after McKinley was reportedly linked to WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward.

Williams reportedly was seen without her wedding ring on shortly before the split was confirmed. Before breaking up, the couple was reportedly planning a New Years Eve wedding.

Fans of Porsha Williams can follow her on Instagram for more updates.