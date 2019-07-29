‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Browns Talks About What We Can Expect From The Finale Episode

After all the ups and downs of this past season, it's yet to be determined whether or not Hannah Brown will find her happily ever after.

Hannah Brown is a former beauty queen from Alabama. When she went onto Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, she put all her emotions on the table and ended up falling for him. But Colton’s heart was set on another woman, and Hannah was sent home brokenhearted. When she was given the coveted role of this seasons star of The Bachelorette, she knew she didn’t want to have any regrets. She intended to take the process seriously, give it her all, and hopefully find the person she was meant to spend the rest of her life with. What she probably didn’t know was just how challenging the journey would be, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has drama. If it didn’t, the show likely wouldn’t be as popular as it is across the nation. But this season, in particular, seemed to be more focused on drama than any other in the past. On night one it came to light that one of the men there had a girlfriend waiting for him at home. Brown promptly sent him home. After that, controversial contestant Luke Parker was the focus of fight after fight, drawing the attention away from Brown who simply wanted to get to know the men who had supposedly put their lives on hold to pursue a relationship with her.

Brown did eventually see Luke’s true colors and sent him home. It seemed that perhaps the drama and distraction would end there. However, it wasn’t until after the show had finished filming that the former girlfriend of Jed Wyatt came forward to claim that they were in a relationship until right before the show began filming. She alleged that Jed had only gone onto the show to gain media attention and boost his career. He had no intention of falling in love with Brown.

Later on, a woman claiming to be Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend came forward to make similar accusations about him. In addition to Tyler Cameron, Jed, and Peter are the only remaining men fighting for Brown’s heart. Thus, it seems doubtful that she might actually find the happy ending she’s looking for.

Brown hasn’t given much away in terms of what we can expect from the finale episode, but she has said that the ending is unexpected.

“With me, I think everything’s unpredictable. This whole experience has been emotional and my journey will end emotional, and I think that’s why we need two nights — to unpack that and see how this thing is all going to go down,” she said.