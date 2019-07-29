An ‘Outlander’ Star Accidentally Shares ‘The Crown’ Season 3 Release Date

Many fans of the Netflix series The Crown were disappointed when 2018 came and went with no new episodes of the popular series about the rule of Queen Elizabeth, but now an original star of Outlander let slip when we can expect to see The Crown Season 3.

Netflix has kept the release date for The Crown Season 3 tightly under wraps, but this week, Tobias Menzies who played Frank Randall in Outlander, and who now plays Prince Philip, taking over the role from Matt Smith, let it slip that the new cast will debut in the fall, according to Independent.

Menzies went on a radio show with Jo Good and let the news slip that like the first season, Season 3 of The Crown should debut around Thanksgiving in the United States.

“We shot season three and that starts in November.”

The newest Prince Philip explains that he spoke with Smith about taking over the part of the queen’s husband, and show creator Peter Morgan explains that due to age progression, they will need to replace actors every two seasons.

“You can’t ask someone to act middle-aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different from the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds.”

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman will be replacing Claire Foy in the starring role as Queen Elizabeth.

New Prince Philip actor Tobias Menzies lets slip when we should expect #TheCrown S3 – 'We shot season three and that starts in November' (via @BBCSounds | https://t.co/X027eQzjil – 2:08:15) pic.twitter.com/HV0zk3hGlh — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 24, 2019

In his transition from Frank Randall in Outlander to Prince Philip in The Crown, Menzies went through some major changes, quelling the skeptics who couldn’t imagine that viewers would buy that Matt Smith and Menzies played the same part.

But as the young and boyish Prince Philip evolves into the middle-aged Duke of Edinburgh, the stills from production indicate that through facial expressions and perhaps prosthetics, Menzies resembles the prince. Fans of Outlander know that Menzies is up to the task as on that show, the actor played two parts convincingly, in the past, he played Jonathan “Blackjack” Randall, and in modern-day, he portrayed Frank Randall, the husband of the lead character, Claire, who travels through time.

In an interview, Matt Smith, who previously played Dr. Who stated that he believed that the show did fans of the series a favor by casting Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman.