Jana Duggar Shares Photo Of Nephew Spurgeon Seewald That Has Left Fans In Awe

Little Spurgeon is growing so fast.

It seems like only yesterday that Jessa Seewald’s son, Spurgeon, was born, but a cute photo that Jana Duggar posted recently has fans realizing that he isn’t a baby anymore. The little guy will turn 4 in November and he already looks like a young man. Her followers just can’t believe how much the boy has grown since the last time they saw him. Some didn’t even recognize him.

It wasn’t really all that long ago since Spurgeon was seen. On July 9, his mama had posted a short video of her firstborn doing his best to vacuum the family’s living room rug. Now Jana Duggar has shared this new snapshot of her nephew via her Instagram account. She was spending some time with the “cool kid,” as she called him. Spurgeon is seen sitting at a round table at some type of restaurant or possibly a coffee shop.

The Duggar grandson is all decked out in a pair of tan shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a matching cap. He has a sweet smile on his face as he gets his picture snapped. What makes him look a bit older than he is could be because of the coffee cup that he is hanging onto in the photo. A few Duggar fans were a little concerned that he was drinking coffee at such a young age, but others reminded them that it is most likely either hot chocolate or water.

Most of the comments mentioned how handsome he is and how amazed they are that he is so big all of a sudden. One person even wrote, “Suddenly he’s 16 years old.”

Loading...

Spurgeon also got to ride on a merry-go-round, as seen on Jana’s Instagram story as well. You can see the boy on one of the horses going by quickly, with his dad, Ben Seewald, making sure that he doesn’t fall off. Even Jana Duggar got to go for a ride on one of the horses. There was no indication if Jessa was there with their baby girl, Ivy Jane, or not. Henry wasn’t seen either, but it’s doubtful that he would be left out of all the fun.

Henry is also showing signs of getting older. The 2-year-old was last seen in a snap that was taken and shared on his grandparents Instagram. The Seewalds posted a photo of Henry fast asleep on the sofa with his little legs crossed and his blond curls falling over his forehead. It’s probably hard work being a big brother.

A new season of TLC’s Counting On will air sometime this fall as Jana Duggar and her family have lots going on. There haven’t been any dates announced just yet, but you can keep checking back as more details emerge.