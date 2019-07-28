Sources Say Prince Harry Has Made Meghan Markle’s Happiness His Highest Priority

'He’s there for her 100 percent — as a husband, a lover and best friend,' a source said of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship.

It can’t be easy being a member of the royal family, especially with the amount of pressure and lack of privacy involved. Meghan Markle is followed everywhere she goes and scrutinized for her fashion choices, parenting style, and even the way she holds her young son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. She’s also compared to other members of the royal family, especially Kate Middleton. Nevertheless, Markle always has a smile on her face and makes it all look easy. Sources say that Markle is well taken care of by her royal husband Prince Harry, who, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, does everything he can to keep her happy.

A source close to the royal couple raved about what a great team Markle and Prince Harry are. While Markle may be the Duchess of Sussex, she’s still human. She still has bad days and times when she gets down or overwhelmed. But for Prince Harry, Markle’s happiness is his No. 1 priority. When she’s not feeling her best, he steps in to arrange a surprise or some other little treat to cheer her up. He is especially there for her when the criticism of the public eye begins to get her down and discourage her.

“Meghan’s happiness is his No. 1 priority. He’s there for her 100 percent — as a husband, a lover and best friend. They’re a great team who won’t let anything or anyone bring them down. He reassures her that she has nothing to worry about. If she’s having a down day, he’ll organize something special to cheer her up — a massage, flowers or a mini-break.”

But it’s not been an easy journey for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. At the beginning of their relationship, there was a social media frenzy. The paparazzi regularly harassed her and tabloids with cruel headlines that spread rumors about their relationship. Markle’s own family, particularly her father and half-sister, didn’t help matters by continuously going to the media to share private family details.

The amount of hate and scrutiny Markle was receiving was disturbing to Prince Harry. Eventually, it reached a point when Kensington Palace released an official royal statement about the matter. The unprecedented statement called for respect and privacy to ensure Markle’s safety.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly ban neighbors from speaking to them https://t.co/aInrKcaLtM pic.twitter.com/su9GrOspNs — Page Six (@PageSix) July 27, 2019

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement read. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”