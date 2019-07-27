Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Had Nothing To Do With Royal Rules For Neighbors, Palace Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had nothing to do with the rules for interacting with them that were reportedly issued to their neighbors in Windsor, a new report says.

“The Duke and Duchess didn’t request this, didn’t know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered,” a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said to Sky News.

As The Inquisitr noted, a source from Kensington Palace previously said that the rules were issued by a “well-intentioned” member of staff. So with this on-the-record statement, Buckingham Palace is confirming that the Duke and Duchess were not involved.

The reporting about the rules originated in an article published by The Sun. It claims that Meghan and Harry’s neighbors were asked not to speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and not to pet their dogs. They were also allegedly told to not ask about their baby Archie and not to offer to babysit. There are other rules, but they all focus on stringent maintenance of the privacy of the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Meghan have made privacy a key part of their royal lives. They bucked royal tradition in their handling of Archie’s birth and his introduction to the world by doing it a couple of days after he was born. They also only invited one reporter and one cameraman. In addition, they held Archie’s christening in a private chapel at Windsor and have not released the names of his godparents.

According to The Sun, Windsor residents were a bit peeved about the rules.

“It’s extraordinary. We’ve never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully,” one local said. “We aren’t told how to behave around the Queen like this. She’s very happy for people to greet her.”

One royal commentator has said that even though Meghan and Harry didn’t issue the rules themselves, their previous insistence on privacy may have encouraged palace aides to share them with the Windsor community.

“It sounds as if Harry and Meghan’s ­incessant demands for privacy means that palace officials are second-guessing what they might want,” Ingrid Seward said to The Sun.

Harry and Meghan moved to Windsor before Archie was born, and they currently live in Frogmore Cottage. The property was extensively renovated, and some of it was paid for by taxpayers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the renovations reportedly cost $3 million. They also allegedly plan to put a tennis court in their backyard, which means uprooting the garden that’s already there. Despite their royal status, the Duke and Duchess have to apply to get these modifications approved, but the specifics of their plans are being kept confidential.