Britney Spears Fans Can’t Get Over How Grown Up Her Sons Look In New Photos

Britney's kids are looking so grown up in new snaps posted by Britney's sister Jamie Lynn.

Britney Spears fans were left floored this week after seeing just how grown up her two sons are looking now. Though Spears does sometimes share videos and photos of her boys on her Instagram page, it was a recent upload from her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears that really had fans around the world’s jaws dropping.

Taking to the social media site on July 26, Jamie Lynn – who The Inquisitr reported recently addressed rumors of a reboot of her teen comedy Zoey 101 – shared snaps showing Britney’s two boys Sean Preston and Jayden James spending some quality time with her and her 11-year-old daughter, Maddie. The actress and singer is also mom to 1-year-old Ivey.

The family photos showed the foursome attending an Atlanta Braves baseball game together as they enjoyed a fun family day out, but fans just couldn’t seem to get over seeing just how grown up 13-year-old Sean and his 12-year-old brother Jayden looked.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with messages about the boys from fans of the Spears clan, with one person commenting, “Britney’s boys are Big! Wow!”

“Britney’s kids are huge now. Wow I feel old!” another fan commented, while a third person wrote, “OMG Preston and Jayden are soooo grown up- who’s feeling old?”

“It’s been a while since the last we saw Jayden And Preston, they’re grown ups already,” another person said. “Glad to see them again.”

Britney shares her boys with former husband Kevin Federline, and often gushes about her kids and her family life in interviews.

As The Inquisitr reported, though she hasn’t been sharing as many snaps with her boys recently, last year the pop princess treated fans to a number of sweet photos with her kids as they enjoyed a fun day out together.

Shortly before that, Britney opened up about her life as a mom while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, admitting that her kids aren’t exactly too interested in her life as one of the most famous pop stars and biggest celebrities in the world.

“They don’t see me as famous,” Spears told the site back in July 2018, noting that the brothers were instead “really into skateboarding right now.”

Loading...

“They’re not into celebrities — they’re into celebrity skateboard people. So mom’s show business thing isn’t really their interest,” she added.

Britney also previously spoke out to People about her life at home as a mom of two back in a candid 2015 interview, telling the outlet, “My kids come first in my life, bottom line.”

“Homework is a priority, and we have a reward system that helps motivate them: If they get so many A’s, they get one toy a month,” she added.