Khloe & Kim Kardashian Wish ‘Queen’ Grandma MJ Campbell ‘Happy Birthday,’ Go All Out To Celebrate Her Life

Anybody who watches Keeping Up with the Kardashians knows who Kris Jenner’s mother is. She’s Mary Jo Campbell. Or simply MJ. Sometimes grandma. Or even great-grandma.

MJ turned 85 on her last birthday, and the Kardashian-Jenner family made a big fuss for this big celebration which officially occurred on July 26.

Khloe gushed about her grandmother’s day, calling MJ “sweet” and “queen.”

She said this in a touching Instagram photo of the two generations of women kissing a common relative. Each posed on one side of 1-year-old True, pressing their lips against her chubby cheeks.

Khloe wanted MJ to know that she enjoyed the stories she has told her throughout her life, some likely about her mother, Kris Jenner. The 35-year-old also let her grandmother know she has greatly appreciated the advice MJ has shared over time with her granddaughter.

All week, MJ — who lives in San Diego — has been celebrated by the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

On July 25, Kim took her grandma and her daughter, North West, to tour the White House, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“This world-renowned personality was definitely looking jazzy while her group took their time taking in her surroundings during a White House tour… “

Meanwhile, last Saturday, 35-year-old Khloe — who had created a video for MJ — shared this endearing present with her grandmother and on social media via Instagram Stories, according to The Daily Mail.

The showing was during a big bash held a week ago to launch this treasured women’s 85th birthday in style.

“Khloe was a proud mom and aunt as she filmed daughter True, one, keeping a close eye on her cousins. North, dressed in an orange sweater and legging set, brought a bag to her sister Chicago, one. The six-year-old pulled out a doll and handed it to her younger sibling, as North, dressed in a blue, Cinderella-inspired dress, watched closely. “

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian continued her birthday wishes for MJ by posting a sweet shot of the two on Instagram on July 26.

In the post’s caption, Kim called her grandma her “hero” while stating how much influence she has had on her life. She also called their week together “a dream come true” as the pair traveled across the country to the White House with granddaughter North West in tow.

Now, as the birthday surprises wind down after a full week of revelry and quality time, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, along with the rest of the Kardasian-Jenner crew, will continue to celebrate MJ Campbell, their special relative who seems to be very much loved by the entire extended family.