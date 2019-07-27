Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot Rumors

As The Inquisitr reported three days ago, Jamie Lynn Spears was reportedly in talks with the idea of rebooting Zoey 101. Unfortunately for fans of the Nickelodeon series, this was nothing more than a rumor at the time.

Approximately 48 hours ago, Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram account to address the rumors.

Sharing several screenshots of news outlets reporting on the rumors, Spears suggested that she was just as ready as Zoey 101 fans were for a reboot.

In fact, the 28-year-old mother-of-two tagged Nickelodeon in her post and encouraged them to “talk to her people” about a reboot possibility.

The news sent her 1.6 million followers into a frenzy as they liked the post over 100,000 times and left over 4,000 comments.

A quick scroll of the comments reveals fans of Spears and Zoey 101 weren’t the only ones excited to learn Jamie Lynn was open to the idea of a reboot. Several well-known names in Hollywood, including Emma Roberts, also chimed in with wishful hopes that the network would consider it.

Several fans of the show took to the comments noting that they would cry if the network decided to reboot the series. A few even quoted the lyrics of the opening theme song.

Paul Butcher – who played Jamie Lynn’s little brother, Dustin, in the series – also recently took to social media to comment on the reboot.

Mostly, Butcher wanted to know what his own following thought about the idea. Sharing several posts regarding the possible reboot, Paul appeared to be on board with stepping into the shoes of Dustin once more.

So a Zoey 101 reboot?? What do you guys think? ????#Zoey101 #Dustin102 — Paul Butcher (@ThePaulButcher) July 23, 2019

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Zoey 101 tells the story of Zoey (played by Jamie Lynn) who settles into her new boarding school: Pacific Coast Academy. The school had recently transitioned from an all boy school to a co-ed school. Zoey is among one of the first waves of girls to enter the school.

The series was a huge hit with teenage audiences during its four-season run from 2005 to 2008, as it covered several lighthearted teen-related topics.

Loading...

Despite popular belief, the Nickelodeon series was not canceled because Jamie Lynn became pregnant with her daughter, Maddie. The actress took to her Instagram account at the beginning of the year to reminisce on it being 14 years since Zoey 101 ended. In the caption of the video clip, Jamie clarified that the series was not canceled because she was pregnant. It was canceled because her contracted ended.

Since news broke that Jamie was open to rebooting the series, her post from January clarifying why the series was canceled has attracted a lot of attention. In the past couple of days, many have taken to the comments asking if a reboot was coming.

Unfortunately, the network has not yet commented on the possibility of a reboot.