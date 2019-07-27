Kylie Jenner Officially Unfollows Jordyn Woods On Instagram

A day after a video showing Jordyn Woods cozying up to Khloe Kardashian’s ex James Harden surfaced, Kylie Jenner has finally unfollowed her former BFF on Instagram. According to TMZ, the makeup mogul, who only follows 125 accounts, has stopped following Jordyn five months after she allegedly cheated with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn, who has 10.3 million followers, still follows Kylie and Kylie Cosmetics, but the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who boasts 141 million followers, sent a not-so-subtle message to the world by ditching her former live-in friend after she was caught canoodling with one of Khloe’s boyfriends yet again.

Jordyn has been in hot water with the Kardashian clan since the cheating allegation surfaced in February, but things apparently came to a head for Kylie after a video surfaced showing Jordyn smoking hookah and dancing with James in a Houston bar on Wednesday night. Sources say that the pair have been hanging out for months. Reportedly, the two were just having fun and hanging out as friends, but others say that’s not what it looked like.

Jordyn also recently filmed a video with Khloe’s ex Rick Ross, which has prompted the Good American CEO to react. Khloe got wind of the scandal and declared that she was “done playing nice” and thought Jordyn was “pathetic,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Khloe thinks Jordyn has to be coming for her guys, and is asking friends if Jordyn is really that hard up for guys,” an insider said. “She thinks Jordyn is pathetic for trying to make a career out of going after her men!”

The drama all began when Jordyn was spotted kissing Tristan at a party in February, causing the family to rally around Khloe. But Kylie couldn’t quite let go of her friendship with Jordyn. Ultimately, their years-long friendship ended after Kylie realized that she had been lied to. She detailed the incident on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything,” Kylie said, according to E! News. “She was just like, you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

As for Khloe and Tristan, the pair aren’t getting back together.

“Khloe doesn’t trust Tristan and the relationship hasn’t been repaired. It’s never going to be the same,” an insider said.