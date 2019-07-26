‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Shows Off New Beau In Instagram Post

The Bravo star revealed her new boyfriend on Instagram.

In an adorable Instagram post, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador showed off her new man, reports Radar Online.

In the pic, the couple is shown at a harbor. Shannon’s handsome hunk, who has been identified as 56-year-old businessman John Janssen, has his arm around her tiny waist. The beautiful blonde looks stylish in a black-and-white polka dot blouse. Both parties smile sweetly, looking totally in love.

Shannon’s friends seem to be supportive of her new relationship.

“Love birds. Can’t wait to meet him tomorrow,” wrote RHOC co-star Tamra Judge in the comment section.

“You have a good one!” commented the newest RHOC housewife, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Fans also shared their excitement over Shannon’s new relationship. Many were quick to compare John to the Bravo star’s unfaithful ex-husband David Beador.

“Ummm total UPGRADE on David,” wrote a fan.

“Defo an upgrade,” agreed another.

“If that’s your new boyfriend I sure hope he treats you better than your husband did,” said a different person.

A source told Radar Online, the mother of three is in total bliss and “literally on cloud nine right now!”

The insider went on to explain that the couple met through mutual friends. John has already gotten to know Shannon’s daughters, Sofie, Stella, and Adeline, as well as a few of her Bravo co-stars.

Her friends and family are reportedly floored she has found a good, kind man.

“She’s not seeing anyone else. She is very into him and he’s a really good guy,” the insider confirmed. “He’s really romantic and she just thinks that he is the perfect guy!”

Like Shannon, who finalized her divorce from David in April, John also went through a recent separation from his spouse.

According to the source, the Vice President of California-based insurance brokerage firm Wood Gutmann & Bogart is well-respected throughout all of Orange County.

While the pair is going strong, John will not be appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County anytime soon.

Shannon apparently has a thing for successful businessmen. Prior to her relationship with John, Shannon was romantically linked to Rick Stanley, the Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales at Comcast Spotlight. As reported by Radar Online, the pair was first spotted together in February at a charity event. An insider told Radar Online earlier this month that the couple officially called it quits.

To see more of Shannon, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo.