Will ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon Get Back Together After Her Arrest?

Andrew Glennon has been accused of talking to another woman.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon may never reconcile after her July 5 arrest.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG couple’s relationship is facing turmoil due to the recent allegations against Glennon, which suggest he’s gone behind Portwood’s back and began chatting with another woman.

“Amber does [know] Andrew was talking to another woman,” a source told Us Weekly on July 25. “She is devastated.”

Portwood and Glennon began dating in 2017 after meeting on set while working with WE tv on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. As fans of Portwood may recall, she originally appeared on the show with her former partner, Matt Baier, who she hoped to reconcile her relationship with. However, Portwood and Baier’s relationship was not mended and, ultimately, they went their separate ways as Portwood embarked on a new romance with Glennon.

Although Portwood and Glennon were reportedly discussing a future marriage earlier this year, those talks came to a screeching halt on July 5, when Portwood was arrested for reportedly hitting Glennon as he held their 1-year-old son, James.

“Their reconciliation is looking less likely,” the insider said. “The priority in her life is James.”

While Portwood scored a victory earlier this week when she was granted supervised visits with her son after appearing in an Indiana court, she has hinted that cheating was a factor in her dispute with Glennon.

“Cheating is a choice not a mistake,” she wrote on Instagram days ago before quickly deleting her controversial comment.

“They love each other but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from,” a source previously told the magazine. “She’s learning more things about Andrew with time.”

Following Portwood’s deleted post about cheating, the reality star returned to Instagram, where she shared a broken heart photo and told her fans and followers she was heartbroken.

Although Portwood has seemingly hinted that Glennon cheated on her with someone else, another source told Us Weekly that Glennon “has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met.”

The insider also added that the couple’s relationship has been under “great stress” due to “her lack of self care with her mental disorders and choosing to not take her medications regularly.”

In addition to the son she shares with Glennon, Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old Leah.

To see more of Glennon and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.