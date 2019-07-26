Selma Blair Show Off Shaved Head On Instagram After MS Treatment

The actress told her fans that she was discharged from the hospital and it went "brilliantly."

Selma Blair is showing off her new look to the world.

The actress recently finished an intense round of treatment for multiple sclerosis. She posted the picture of her new hairdo on her Instagram Thursday.

Blair is pictured standing confident and newly shorn ready to leave the hospital with her walking device, an Alinker bike.

“Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do,” she wrote in her upbeat Instagram post. “This has been a process. And will continue to be one.”

In her post, Selma says that she’s immunocompromised for the next three months and will need to limit interacting with people. Selma also said that her recovery is the best possible gift she could give her son, Arthur, who just turned 8-years-old.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred with Blair in the film Cruel Intentions, wrote in the comments: “Counting down the days till you are home.”

Blair has been undergoing a variety of treatments ever since she was diagnosed with MS last August, according to People.

She’s been very public with her struggles with the disease showing both her good days and bad to her supporters. The 46-year-old actress has posted many heartbreaking photos and videos since her diagnosis.

The actress has also been sharing her journey with her son. She tells her followers that she is honest with him and keeps him aware of any new challenges and struggles.

Earlier in the day, Blair paid tribute to her son with a picture showing him chopping off her hair.

Loading...

In October last year, Blair revealed to the public in an emotional Instagram post that she had the disease. She said that Saved by the Bell actress Elizabeth Berkley told her to see her brother who is a physician, Dr. Jason Berkley.

Blair told her fans that she had secretly suffered from MS symptoms “for years” before getting a proper diagnosis. She did not take the symptoms seriously until she “fell down” in front of Dr. Berkley, according to Variety.

She didn’t reveal further details about the most recent treatment in her post, or what type of results she’s expecting to see.

Blair will be appearing in the new Netflix series Another Life.

MS is a condition of the central nervous system that causes symptoms like vision loss, pain, fatigue, muscle weakness and loss of coordination.