‘Big Little Lies’: HBO Executive Discusses The Likelihood Of A Third Season

As Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies concludes, fans are already wondering if there will be a third season. HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys has recently spoken out about the possibility at the Television Critics Association’s press tour.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of HBO’s Big Little Lies. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies ended with Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz) handing herself over to authorities in regard to the death of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) in Season 1. According to many fans, this can be considered a cliffhanger way to end the season and are wondering if the season ended that way in order for a third to be greenlit by HBO.

Now, HBO’s Casey Bloys has stated at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills, California, that it is very unlikely that Big Little Lies will get a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bloys states that he believes that there is “no obvious place to go” after the conclusion of Season 2.

While Bloys believes there will not be another season of Big Little Lies, he did admit that he was certainly open to the possibility of continuing the hit series.

“That said, this group is an extraordinary group … If they all came to me and said we have the greatest take, listen to this, I’d be open to it because I love working with them. But who knows? It just doesn’t feel like it. But I’m certainly open.”

Big Little Lies actor, Poorna Jagannathan, believes that there is the possibility for a third season. According to Vanity Fair, Jagannathan, who played lawyer Katie Richmond, a main character was originally set to die in Season 2. As s result of this character not dying in Season 2, she believes it has left open the possibility of a third season of Big Little Lies.

“I read the script and I watched [the final episode] and I was like, ‘Oh my god there might be a season three!'” Poorna revealed.

“It’s not the script I got! One character doesn’t even make it. One character dies. It’s a different script. This version left the door open on something I thought was definitely closed.”

As for which main character died in the original script for Season 2 of Big Little Lies remains a secret since Jagannathan declined to reveal their identity. HBO also refused to comment when asked by Vanity Fair.

There is also the possibility that Jagannathan was given a dummy script originally, something that is sometimes done to keep plot secrets from leaking. So, it seems that fans will just have to wait for further confirmation from HBO over whether or not Big Little Lies will get officially renewed for a third season or not.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies is currently streaming on HBO.