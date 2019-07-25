Kendall Jenner Admits To ‘Baby Fever,’ As Stormi In A Reese’s Puffs Shirt Nearly Breaks Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s little girl is once again melting hearts. Earlier today, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star updated her Instagram with pictures and a video of her daughter, Stormi, in a cute black shirt bearing the Reese’s Puffs logo. The update that also included Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, has been nearly breaking Instagram with its likes, and it’s brought out the comments.

Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, has responded to the update.

“My baby fever after this is on overload,” Kendall wrote.

Kylie’s update wasn’t just noticed by her supermodel sister. It had racked up over 5 million likes within just three hours of going live. Clearly, Stormi’s grip on Instagram isn’t going anywhere. Comments were also left by Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and supermodel Hailey Bieber.

Kendall is now the only one of her famous sisters without children. At the age of 21, Kylie is the mother of Stormi. Thirty-five-year-old Khloe Kardashian took slightly longer to welcome her first child, but she too became a mother last year with the arrival of daughter True. While Kourtney Kardashian is a mom-of-three, Kim is now a parent to four children. Together with husband Kanye West, Kim welcomed baby Psalm in May. Psalm joins siblings North, Saint, and Chicago.

Kendall frequently finds herself probed over whether or not she gets baby fever. The subject is one the 23-year-old has been open about. Speaking to E! Online, Kendall shared what goes on inside her head as her life comes surrounded by so many babies.

“I go in and out of phases. Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘go to your mom.'”

Kendall’s life may come with high-fashion runways and photo shoots, but it likewise comes with a huge family setting. The model’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians appearances frequently show her surrounded by her sisters’ children. Season 16 of the hit E! show saw the model play hostess to 40-year-old Kourtney and her three kids after fires drove the Poosh CEO out of her home. Kourtney and her three kids camped out at Kendall’s place for quite some time, as fans will recall.

Loading...

Fans gearing up to see Kendall become a mother may find themselves waiting a while, though. In May, the model split from boyfriend Ben Simmons. Kendall may also be holding back from having kids due to her modeling career.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall or Kylie should follow the stars’ Instagram accounts.