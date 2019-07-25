CBS Releases Official Statement After ‘Big Brother’ Season 21 Cast Is Slammed For Racism

Season 21 of Big Brother is about a third of the way through, and this season is proving to have one of the most controversial casts ever. Unfortunately, racism is brought up on almost every single season on the show, and it’s truer than ever in Season 21. Several houseguests, including Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews, have been accused of racism by viewers because of the way they have spoken to, and about, the people of color in the house.

Petitions have been started online to remove the two men from the game, while other fans are hoping for a more balanced edit of the houseguests online. Many live feeds viewers have been disappointed in the “nice-guy” edit both Jack and Jackson are getting on the broadcast shows, even though they can be quite the opposite on the feeds. CBS is now speaking out about the allegations against some of the houseguests in an official statement to People.

“BIG BROTHER is a multi-platform reality competition show about a group of people who live in a house for several months with no contact from the outside world. The audience is able to view the show during the multiple weekly broadcasts as well as on the 24/7 live, online stream, which captures unedited content of the contestants unfiltered moments in the House,” CBS said. “At times, the Houseguests say things that we do not condone. We share some of the viewers’ concerns about inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, and producers have addressed specific incidents with the Houseguests involved. However, there is absolutely no truth that the casting of the show is racially motivated, that the Houseguests’ behavior is predetermined or that the outcome is controlled in any way.”

For years, there has been a disclaimer on the live feeds which mimics the first part of CBS’s recent statement. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson and Jack had both been spoken to by production in the diary room earlier this season regarding some of their comments. After leaving their conversations with production, the two men were not allowed to discuss what they were spoken to about with the other houseguests.

Even after being given a stern talking to, Jack has been caught again on the live feeds making inappropriate comments about Bella Wang. While engaging in a group conversation outside, one of the houseguests uttered the phrase “the proof is in the pudding,” when talking about Bella’s gameplay. Jack immediately respond, “the rice pudding.”

Christie/Kat/Sis/Tommy/Jack all discussing Bella saying the proof is in the pudding. Jack: "in the Rice Pudding." Pure RACISM! I EXPECT @CBSBigBrother @agrodner22 @JulieChen to discuss this RACIST comment by Jack. Do not sweep it under the rug.@TMZ @PerezHilton #BB21 pic.twitter.com/wcsUUy6EN3 — Big Brother 21 Updates (@BB21Updates) July 22, 2019

Later in the day, Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy had a conversation about the “rice pudding” comment and noted they didn’t understand what he meant by it at the time but were now uncomfortable with what he said. It’s not known at this time if Jack has been spoken to yet again by production over the “rice” comment. After Christie and Tommy discussed Jack’s inappropriate comment, the cameras cut off of the duo and redirected to Nick Maccarone and Bella talking in one of the bedrooms.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday night on CBS.