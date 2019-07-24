Meghan King Edmonds Will Appear On ‘RHOC’ Season 14 After Husband Jim’s Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds filmed with her co-stars earlier this year.

Meghan King Edmonds is returning to Bravo TV for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County after leaving the show after Season 12 to focus on expanding her family with husband Jim Edmonds in St. Louis, Missouri.

On July 24, The Daily Dish confirmed Edmonds’ upcoming appearance on the show, noting that fans will be treated to her return, as well as the addition of new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke. As fans may have seen, Edmonds faced rumors of a potential return earlier this year but was not featured in the series’ trailer for Season 14, nor was she mentioned in the press release for the new episodes.

Edmonds announced in January 2018 that she was quitting the series after previously joining the cast during its 10th season.

“Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I’ve decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat,” she wrote in a post on her official website at the time, adding that appearing on the show had taken “a massive emotional toll,” as well as a “physical toll” on her.

Prior to her exit, Edmonds endured the often painful process of in-vitro fertilization before getting pregnant with her first child, two-year-old daughter Aspen, who was born in November 2016. Since then, Edmonds and her husband have welcomed two more children, 14-month-old twins Hayes and Hart.

Sadly, Edmonds and her husband recently learned that Hart is suffering from “irreversible brain damage.”

In June, it was revealed that Jim had engaged in inappropriate conversation with another woman behind Edmonds’ back, and that he had allegedly done so only through text. Shortly thereafter, a number of Edmonds’ former co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, Lizzie Rovsek, and Lydia McLaughlin, reached out to her to offer their support.

Just days ago, Edmonds spoke to the Daily Mail about her plans for a future with Jim and said that despite his poor choices, she was dedicated to their marriage and keeping their family together. Edmonds also said that she knows her husband won’t screw up again and knows that he wants to make their marriage work.

“My family is the ultimate example of a loving, supporting family and they know how to support my husband and I as a unit without condemning his actions,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres on Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m.