Stassi Schroeder Dishes On The New Cast Members Of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Says Additions Are ‘Only Good’

Dayna Kathan was recently spotted with the cast.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t mad about the new cast members being added to Vanderpump Rules for Season 8.

During an interview with Us Weekly on July 24, the longtime reality star said that she finds it “interesting” that Bravo TV has added new personalities to their show and told the magazine that the new additions will only be a good thing for the series.

“I think every show needs a new fresh person or new fresh idea to keep it going, so it’s only good,” she said.

As fans may have heard, Billie Lee announced she was quitting her role on Vanderpump Rules midway through production on Season 8 on Monday. Days prior, cast member Lala Kent posted a photo of herself, Ariana Madix, and rumored new cast member Dayna Kathan. In the caption, Kent labeled herself and Madix the “two OG’s” and Kathan as their “new bad b***h.”

Continuing on to Us Weekly, Schroeder said that she never really knows what to expect from each season of the show.

“I never really know what truly to tease because you never know what’s going to be the most important and what’s going to happen,” she explained. “I’m always just as excited as anyone else.”

Schroeder hasn’t shared any photos of herself and Kathan quite yet but a number of her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, have. Kathan has also been spotted with James Kennedy in a photo shared on her Instagram page in 2018 and according to a recent report, fans have already seen Kathan on the show.

“Fans may recognize her already from last season when Jax FaceTimed Brittany and from Jax’s staycation at the Mondrian and Brittany called her a whore since Jax admitted their were girls in his room,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “It was the episode when they were at Brittany’s bachelorette party.

According to the report, Kathan works at SUR Restaurant with the rest of the cast, including Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, who joined the staff earlier this year as a waitress. And although Bravo TV won’t announce the official cast lineup of the series for at least a few more months, Kathan is believed to have been added to the show in a full-time role as “an additional ‘witch of WeHo.'”

The “Witches of WeHo” are currently considered to be Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, all of whom are original cast members of the series.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to begin airing later this year on Bravo TV.