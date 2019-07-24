Camille Grammer Says She Only Invited ‘RHOBH’ Cast To Her Wedding Because Of Bravo ‘Production’

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star later explained her shocking comment about her wedding guest list.

Camille Grammer was in the hot seat once again in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, but this time she dropped a bombshell before storming off the stage with her dress unzipped.

During a heated exchange on the second part of the RHOBH reunion, Camille shot back at her co-stars and Bravo host Andy Cohen after Dorit Kemsley questioned why she invited her to “such big moments, like your wedding and your 50th birthday” while calling her “fake” and “phony” behind her back.

In a heated clapback, Camille revealed that she really didn’t want any of the Real Housewives cast there when she married David C. Meyer last fall in Hawaii, according to Too Fab.

“That was production!… I didn’t want to invite any of you ladies to my wedding, honestly.”

While Cohen and the RHOBH cast protested to Camille’s claims about her wedding, the Bravo veteran went on to call out her co-stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards, for trashing her during the van ride after her wedding. Indeed, in the footage shown by Bravo, Dorit is even seen calling Camille a “b*tch” just hours after her wedding. In her RHOBH reunion tirade, Camille called her co-stars’ behavior “nasty” and also nicknamed the “disrespectful” group “The Witches of Eastwick.”

Meanwhile, a miffed Kyle Richards pointed out that while Lisa Vanderpump was a no-show at Camille’s wedding, the rest of them left their children and families to travel to Hawaii to support Camille on her big day, whether she actually wanted them there or not.

“I thought that you asked me to be a bridesmaid — maybe I’m stupid. I thought it was genuine,” Kyle said to Camille.

Camille’s fight with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast later reached a high point, and she stormed off the stage while unzippering her dress to take her mic pack off. On her Bravo blog, Camille later took back what she said about her wedding invites to the cast.

“Despite what I said on the show, I invited all of the ladies to attend as I valued my friendships with each of them. None of them were obligated to attend and I do appreciate the fact that they traveled to my destination wedding.”

Camille went on to clarify that she still expected her guests to act “with grace and dignity” and that she was still upset at seeing how the ladies behaved after the wedding.

“I had higher expectations for the ladies from Beverly Hills, and I am still livid at the way they acted on the van ride to the airport. We had other guests on their flight so their off-camera behavior was on display, observed and certainly not what I would have expected.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were surprised when Camille asked Kyle Richards to be a bridesmaid at her wedding last year because the co-stars’ relationship used to be far from chummy. In a video posted by The Daily Dish at the time, Kyle said she was “honored and excited” and admitted that she never would have dreamed that she would someday be a bridesmaid in her former enemy’s wedding.

The final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.