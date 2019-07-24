Billie Lee Shares Post About Feeling Isolated And ‘Lost Friendships’ After Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Billie Lee announced she was leaving the show on Monday.

Billie Lee shared a telling post on her Instagram page after announcing her sudden exit from the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

After posting a lengthy message to readers of her blog on Monday, July 22, Lee took to her Instagram page where she posted a message to her followers about feeling isolated and discussed “lost friendships.”

“The universe isolates you so you can find your soul’s purpose,” her message read.

“It may seem like you’ve lost friendships and relationships but finding your path, passion, and purpose in life is worth more. For where your soul is, there you will find your treasure.”

Lee first joined the show during its sixth season in a guest role after landing a job working as a hostess at SUR Restaurant, where the series is filmed. Then, during the show’s seventh season, she took on an extended role and throughout the season, she was seen butting heads with her co-stars, including Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, who she claimed purposefully left her out of group events.

As fans will recall, Lee was especially upset after being left off of a guest list for a Girls Night In event at the restaurant, even though she was scheduled to work at the venue on the night it was taking place.

Lee was extremely offended by the alleged diss and after liking a tweet that suggested Maloney was “transphobic,” a number of her co-stars lashed out at her for agreeing with such a shocking message. Even Lisa Vanderpump made it clear that no one working at her restaurant had ever done anything to suggest they were transphobic in the slightest.

On her official website, when she announced she was leaving Vanderpump Rules for good in a post titled “Two Week Notice,” Lee said that some of her coworkers were threatened by her differences and went out of their way to avoid her and leave her out of their group activities. She then said that she was bullied by her co-stars both on camera and off, which led her to experience suicidal thoughts.

“I honestly thought I was finished with this type of bullying after high school and college but once again I found myself 34, depressed, and fantasizing about taking my own life,” she admitted.

After experiencing mental health struggles, Lee began journaling and eventually decided that working at SUR Restaurant was not in her best interest.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.