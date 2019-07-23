Wendy Williams Set To Produce A Lifetime Movie About Her Own Life

Wendy Williams is set to produce a movie about her own life on the Lifetime Network.

According to E! News, Williams will reveal some serious details about her world. The movie has already been authorized by the talk show host.

The movie is said to detail the high and lows of Williams’ career in radio and TV as she dishes dirt on celebrities.

“The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive,” the network stated in a press release.

Leigh Davenport reportedly wrote the script for the film, which will begin production later this year and be accompanied by a documentary following Williams’ life.

There is no word on who will be playing Williams in the movie, but it seems likely that the TV personality will likely have a big say in the casting. She will also give the insight that only she can when it comes to the real stories and emotions behind the journey that will be depicted in the made-for-TV movie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Williams’ personal life has also been a celebrity headline over the past few months.

The talk show host filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., after months of rumors that he had been cheating on her and even fathered a child with his alleged mistress.

In the weeks following the divorce, Williams confirmed the rumors, revealing that her husband had been cheating on her for over a decade and that he did have a baby with his other woman.

In addition to Williams’ biopic, Lifetime is also reportedly moving forward with a film about the college admissions scandal, which involved Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman.

The actresses along with dozens of other parents were arrested and accused of paying bribes to college coaches to falsely recruit their children as athletes, and college test administrators to help the teens cheat on their entrance exams, all to get them into prestigious universities.

As usual, Lifetime is keeping up with the headlines and giving people the stories they want to see, both authorized and unauthorized by the parties involved.

