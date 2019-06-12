Wendy Williams Confirms Her Estranged Husband’s Cheating & Love Child

Wendy Williams is not making any apologies about living her life following her split from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr.

According to TMZ, Wendy Williams has been seen spending time with a new man. The talk show host and Marc Tomblin, has been spotted all over Los Angeles and New York City together during the past week.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years… where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” Williams told the outlet of her new relationship with Tomblin.

The pair allegedly met when Wendy and her friend, Blac Chyna, were in L.A. Williams revealed that she had a craving for some barbecue potato chips and an orange soda, and Tomblin knew were to find both.

Marc was with Wendy over the weekend when cameras caught up with her as she got emotional about loving her life even though she and her husband were getting a divorce.

On Monday, Wendy flew back to New York City with Marc by her side. However, Williams says that the relationship is currently just some “no strings attached fun,” adding that Tomblin is a “lovely” man, but that she wants to make it clear that she does not have a boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the outlet reports Marc Tomblin has a criminal record. He reportedly pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in North Caroline back in 2013. He was later sentenced to 15-30 months behind bars.

However, Wendy Williams wasn’t surprised to hear the dirt that has been dug up on her new “friend.” The talk show host revealed that Marc had already told her about his past mistakes and that her assistant had also given her a heads up about the incident.

Of course, Wendy says that she will be totally fine and that she’s “not stupid” when it comes to her life. “I am a 54-year-old grown a** woman. I know what I’m doing,” Williams stated.

On Tuesday, the pair were seen out and about again, this time in NYC where they stopped by an ATM to grab some cash. When Williams saw the photos she revealed that she didn’t love the fact that cameras snapped pictures of the pair, because it looked like she was giving Tomblin money.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams as she moves on with her life following her split with Kevin Hunter by following her on Instagram.