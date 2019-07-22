Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam’s Shocking Indecent Proposal

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that there’s something that Adam wants more than to gain custody of Christian, and it is a truly shocking turn of events.

Adam (Mark Grossman) took Nick (Joshua Morrow) to court to sue for custody of Christian ostensibly because he believes he is a better father for Christian than Nick. However, watching Adam slowly take everything from Nick, including Dark Horse, makes it tough to believe that the reasons behind Adam’s lawsuit are legitimate. Now, according to SheKnows Soaps, Adam offers to drop the whole thing for a price.

Adam dropped the bombshell video of Nick impersonating J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) on Judge Sanchez (Joseph C. Phillips). While Nick tries to explain it away, the judge is not convinced. After court is over for the day, Nick returns to his house, and he tells Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) all about what happened in court as well as the circumstances of the video. Chelsea is shocked by Nick’s behavior, but considering Victor (Eric Braeden) was trying to get custody of Christian, she understands the lengths to which Nick went to protect his child.

Later, Adam shows up, and he offers to let Nick keep Christian. All he wants in return is Chelsea. If Chelsea returns with Adam to the penthouse, then he will leave Nick and Christian in peace. Big surprise — Chelsea declines Adam’s offer. While Adam and Nick continue insulting each other, Christian appears, and Chelsea takes him away from the argument.

Loading...

It seems rather odd that Adam would drop his custody case for Christian in exchange for Chelsea. If he really believes he’s the best father for the little boy, it seems like Adam would fight with everything he has. Because of Adam’s indecent offer, it looks as if he’s really trying to hurt Nick instead of doing what is best for Christian, and perhaps Judge Sanchez needs to know this fact before he makes a ruling about the best place for Christian.

Nick warns his brother to take another look at the video from last year. Nick doesn’t think that Adam realizes who he’s dealing with. Nick threatens to do whatever he has to do in order to keep Christian in his household. Adam has no idea what Nick is capable of doing, and it looks like Adam may find out the hard way before everything is all said and done with their custody battle. One thing is sure — neither Nick nor Chelsea is interested in Adam’s indecent proposal.