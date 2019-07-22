Jenelle Evans Fires Back After Leah Messer Tells Her To ‘Stop Attacking People On Social Media’

Leah Messer typically stays quiet on social media, but over the weekend, she fired back at former Teen Mom 2 costar Jenelle Evans on Twitter after Jenelle made a comment about Leah’s parenting.

Jenelle called herself a “good mom” on social media, but some of her followers spoke up and pointed out that Jenelle recently had her children removed from her care by CPS. That is when Jenelle brought her former costar into the mix.

“So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? She got her kids taken and given back just like me,” Jenelle wrote on Twitter according to PEOPLE.

Leah caught wind of the tweet and fired back in a classy way, saying, “She’s gotta pin her troubles on someone… why not it be me? Worry about what’s good for you and those babies Jenelle. Stop attacking people on social media.”

On Monday morning, Jenelle took to Twitter to fire back at the comments.

“Never knew stating facts on twitter was attacking people.”

While she didn’t mention Leah in her tweet, it sounds like she may be referring to Leah’s tweet in which she told Jenelle to “stop attacking people on social media.”

Both Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans were introduced to audiences on their Season 2 episodes of 16 and Pregnant. On Leah’s episode, she found out she was expecting twins with her then-boyfriend, Corey Simms. Leah gave birth to her twin daughters in December 2009, and she and Corey later married, but quickly divorced. Leah then moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The two married and had a daughter named Addie. The two later divorced.

Jenelle gave birth to her oldest son on her episode, though her mom Barbara Evans eventually gained custody of him. Jenelle’s mother still has custody of her oldest son. Jenelle went on to have a son with Nathan Griffith and a daughter with her current husband. However, Jenelle had her kids removed from her care after an incident where her husband allegedly shot her French bulldog. After that, Jenelle was also let go from Teen Mom 2.

An MTV spokesperson told Us Weekly that they had stopped filming with Jenelle’s husband in February 2018 and had “no plans” to film with Jenelle for the new season of the show.

“We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The cast is currently filming for Season 9B of the show.