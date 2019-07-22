LuAnn de Lesseps Reportedly Felt That Ramona Singer Was ‘Too Hard’ On Her During ‘RHONY’ Season 11

Ramona Singer accused LuAnn de Lesseps of drinking in secret at the 'RHONY' reunion.

LuAnn de Lesseps reportedly felt that she was under attack for the majority of the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to a July 20 report from Hollywood Life, de Lesseps felt that her co-stars, including Ramona Singer, “kept kicking her when she was struggling” and doing her best to maintain her sobriety, despite the challenges of filming the Bravo TV reality show.

“[LuAnn] felt Ramona was way too hard on her, especially, and Lu knows her truth and is adamant that she is currently sober,” an insider explained.

Although de Lesseps certainly didn’t appreciate the suspicions of her co-stars in regard to her sobriety, she got used to the attacks she was dealt with and now knows how to handle her critics and keep her head up. She’s also learned not to take the things her co-stars say too seriously since she doesn’t see herself as more than a co-worker to most of them.

During the second installment of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion last week, Singer suggested de Lesseps was “still drinking on the side” during a heated moment on set. In response, de Lesseps kept her cool and denied her co-star’s claim.

As fans well know, de Lesseps is currently on probation for a drunken arrest in Palm Beach at the end of 2017 and is required to take breathalyzer tests three times daily. De Lesseps was arrested in Florida for trespassing in someone’s hotel room and allegedly got physical with the responding officer before threatening to kill him.

Shortly after the controversial arrest, de Lesseps entered treatment and months after that, she attended a second stint in rehab.

While de Lesseps has faced challenges throughout her time on The Real Housewives of New York City, the Hollywood Life insider said she is doing amazing at the moment and continuing to stay sober by focusing on her popular cabaret show, Countess and Friends, and her singing career.

“It can be challenging for her to be around the drinking and fighting, but she loves [RHONY] and the platform it gives her,” the source said. “She is really hoping this Broadway deal comes through for her. Everything with her kids is great right now, too, so she just feels like she’s in a really great place overall.”

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of New York City reunion special on Wednesday night at 9 p.m on Bravo TV.