Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Responds On Twitter After Lisa Rinna Disses Her Wine Line

Lisa Vanderpump is weighing in on Twitter.

Lisa Vanderpump was disappointed by the way in which her wine line, Vanderpump Rose, was dissed on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After her former co-star, Lisa Rinna, was seen telling her fellow castmates that she never really liked the drink, Vanderpump took to her Twitter page, where she responded to Rinna’s diss by replying to a fan who said they were a fan of her rose.

“Well thank you, yes it is amazing and doing really well,” she wrote.

According to Vanderpump, she was quite disappointed to see Rinna’s diss spotlighted on the Bravo TV reality series, especially considering how hard her daughter, Pandora Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo, worked on the beverage.

“Such a shame they had to disparage it on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills],” Vanderpump continued. “Pandora and Jason have worked soooooo hard. I bless it…”

Vanderpump has been in the restaurant business for decades, and along with her wine line, she has created a number of popular venues, including her Beverly Hills staple Villa Blanca and her West Hollywood hotspots SUR Restaurant, PUMP Lounge, and TomTom.

She also just opened a new restaurant at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

While Rinna and Vanderpump had some fun throughout their time together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, their good times came to an end during Season 9 amid allegations claiming Vanderpump leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online.

Loading...

As fans of the series will recall, Vanderpump was accused of feeding the outlet information about Kemsley and her decision to allegedly abandon an animal she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs last year. While Vanderpump denied having anything to do with the leaked story, her co-stars pointed out that there were details given to Radar Online that the average person wouldn’t know.

Earlier this year, during an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show, Rinna shared her thoughts on what Vanderpump went through during Season 9 and said that despite her brother’s suicide, which occurred in April 2018 before filming began, she should have followed through with her commitment to Bravo TV and continue to film scenes for the show.

“To not show up for work and not contact any of us for two and a half months? I’m so disappointed in that behavior,” Rinna said, via Us Weekly, noting Vanderpump’s decision to quit filming midway through production on Season 9. “She’s got 400 employees, I can’t imagine if one of her employees did that. They’d be fired.”

To see more of Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.