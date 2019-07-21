‘RHOA’: Are Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Attempting To Take Down NeNe Leakes In Season 12?

Kenya Moore’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta could pose as a threat to the show’s OG NeNe Leakes.

Moore and RHOA cast member Porsha Williams have gotten closer since Moore left the show in Season 10, HollywoodLife reports.

Now that the former Miss USA has returned, however, the two are reportedly plotting against their “frenemy” Leakes. A source told the outlet that both Williams and Moore are “teaming up” to go against Leakes during filming. The ladies are also reportedly being friendly with each other solely because they know it will upset Leakes.

“The two of them are completely seeing eye to eye on everything and are inseparable BFFs. Porsha is so happy to have Kenya back,” the source said.

The source also added that the “takedown” of Leakes will be a large part of Williams’ storyline. The Dish Nation host will also discuss her current breakup with ex-fiance Dennis McKinley. In addition, both Williams and Moore will reportedly discuss their roles as new mothers since their daughters, Pilar Jhena McKinley and Brooklyn Daly, are around the same age.

While Moore and Leakes were friendly for several seasons, their friendship began to dissolve shortly before Moore temporarily handed over her peach. The drama was exacerbated in Season 11 when Moore attended Cynthia Bailey’s launch party for her drink with Seagrams, to the surprise of Leakes.

Leakes reportedly asked beforehand if Moore would be attending the party on the RHOA season finale, and was “blindsided” to see her there.

The argument reportedly escalated when the RHOA cast got together for the reunion in April, causing Leakes to not want to film with the majority of her cast members. Leakes reportedly will only film with Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss on the show, according to The Inquisitr.

To possibly add more fuel to the drama between them and Leakes, Williams and Moore have been taking pictures together on social media. Williams shared multiple photos of her and Moore together with their daughters sitting on their laps. Many of Williams’ 4.4 million Instagram followers were happy to see that she and Moore were on good terms.

“Love this, You guys are so cute! #fullcircle,” Bailey wrote.

“The power of GROWTH within one photo is amazing, so proud of the both of you,” another follower chimed in.

The Season 12 premiere of RHOA will air on Bravo later this year. Longtime housewives Bailey and Burruss are set to return to the show full-time while Season 11 newcomers Shamari DeVoe and Eva Marcille will also return to the show, according to Us Weekly.