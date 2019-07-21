WWE Rumors: Big Update On The Undertaker’s ‘SummerSlam’ Status

Ever since The Undertaker returned to in-ring action at last Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, there’s been speculation that the Phenom will lace up his boots once again for next month’s SummerSlam event.

However, fans eager to see the future Hall of Famer return to the squared circle for another match might have to wait until a later date. Wrestling Inc. notes that the latest edition of the Wrestling Newsletter Radio states that he’s not scheduled to wrestle at this year’s marquee event.

According to ComicBook, there were rumors that The Undertaker requested a match with Drew McIntyre at the upcoming show, which will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Furthermore, a match between the pair has reportedly been advertised locally. If that was the plan at one point, it doesn’t appear to be on the cards now.

While the match is unlikely to happen at SummerSlam, Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer claims that it’s still allegedly on WWE’s agenda for a later date. At the time of this writing, however, no one knows what WWE’s plans are for their potential rivalry.

Still, if The Undertaker did indeed request a match against McIntyre, it’s bound to happen eventually. The WWE legend has the freedom to pick and choose who he wrestles these days, and McIntyre is a rising star whom WWE management holds in high esteem.

Additionally, the seeds have already been planted for an upcoming match down the line. The Undertaker teamed with Roman Reigns to wrestle McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules, which teased the possibility of a singles programme between the two wrestlers in the future.

If The Undertaker chooses not to appear at the forthcoming pay-per-view, it will mark the fourth SummerSlam in a row that he’s been absent from. His last match at WWE’s annual seasonal bash was a winning effort against Brock Lesnar back in 2015.

Loading...

Of course, with only a few matches confirmed for SummerSlam so far, there’s still plenty of room for Undertaker versus McIntyre on the card, should WWE management decide to proceed with it.

Right now, we’re guaranteed to see Seth Rollins take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in what’s sure to be an entertaining match. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Natalya, while Ember Moon will challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Live equivalent of the title.

SummerSlam will take place on August 19, and viewers can stream it live on the WWE Network.