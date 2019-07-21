Gigi And Bella Hadid Make Denim Trend Again In Multiple Outfits Fit For These Fashionistas

Gigi and Bella Hadid are making the world know that denim is in again. The trend, borrowed from other decades in other ways, was modeled by the statuesque sisters as the pair took on Manhattan this past week.

Gigi, 24, and Bella, 22, were both in the Big Apple when the elder supermodel-sibling showed up wearing double denim, proving more is better when this fabric is used for fashion reasons.

The brown-haired beauty — who wore her locks down, except for some strands gathered on the top of her head in a top knot — was attending the party for Levi’s and Wardrobe.NYC’s collection called Release 04 Demin.

She had on not one, but two dashing denim pieces, one worn on top of the other. The outer layer was comprised of a light denim jacket with turned-up collar, over a long denim jacket in the same faded shade with the same style collar, as pictured by The Daily Mail.

As for Bella, she wore an oversized dark denim jacket that reached her toned thighs to meet Gigi for dinner at L’avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue on Thursday. Underneath that trendy garment, she donned a big white shirt that she wore as a minidress, which was far shorter than her outer layer.

To accessorize her flirty, yet casual look, Bella added knee-high black patent leather boots, a patent leather purse, thin gold hoop earrings, and a pair of Oliver Peoples Daveigh sunglasses, according to Hollywood Life.

In addition, the Los Angeles-based fashionista planted her feet into high-fashion black Birkenstocks, created in collaboration with Valentino, that were paired with short black socks.

The next day, Gigi wore more designer fare, stated Hollywood Life.

“She wore high-waisted Ksubi x Kendall Jenner Playback Skream Trashed Flash Jeans with a white bralette, a striped denim One Teaspoon Zephyr Liberty Shirt, a Prada Lightning Bolt Bag, a pair of Lou The Brand Simone Boot in Soft White Nappa, a gold Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace & Vogue Eyewear Vo4105s Sunglasses.”

Those sourced designer details may come in handy should anyone else want to buy Gigi’s entire July 18 look.

Although Gigi and Bella’s recent display of denim style elements captured the interest of style watchers, both Hadid sisters have chosen to swath themselves in the enduring distressed fabric for a very long time.

In fact, Bella showed up for Gigi’s 24th birthday party at New York City’s Chalet on April 22. She rocked an entire denim outfit, including a long, open denim shirt over a denim bustier and paired with denim jeans.

Gigi was twinning her sister, except her outfit was punctuated by a crop top and her Levi’s 501 jeans came complete with a hole in one leg.

In fact, the entire birthday party carried a denim theme, likely inspired by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s legendary denim-on-denim outfits worn at the 2001 American Music Awards. Everyone who attended — except Taylor Swift — wore something that had been created out of the hardy blue fabric, per Elle.

Now that the trend is back, what kind of denim designs will Gigi and Bella Hadid wear next? Stay tuned.