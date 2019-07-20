‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 22: Liam Investigates Flo & Asks For Wyatt’s Help

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 22 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a shocking discovery. It appears as if Liam will be at the right place at the right time and overhear a conversation that could steer him into finding out who Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) really is. Will Liam be able to piece the puzzle together and figure out that Phoebe is actually his daughter, Beth?

Monday, July 22 – Liam Spencer Overhears Flo & Thomas Shocking Conversation

Phoebe’s first words will have a serious impact on Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The baby uttered the word “mama” just as Hope was supposed to say, “I do.” According to Highlight Hollywood, the bride will be shaken by Phoebe and will carefully consider her next move.

Liam will overhear a conversation between Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). B&B fans know that a drunken Flo was on her way to stop the wedding. Will Liam overhear Flo talk about how Hope never would have agreed to a wedding had she known that Beth was alive? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam’s curiosity will be piqued by the conversation and he will start to investigate Flo and the adoption.

Tuesday, July 23 – Liam Begs Wyatt Spencer To Help Him

Liam knows that he is on to something, but he first needs to investigate Flo’s past. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will beg Wyatt to help him find out the truth.

Thomas will once again use his son to his get to Hope. The designer will pressure Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to ask Hope to spend the night with his father.

Wednesday, July 24 – Flo’s Blunder Leaves Wyatt Shocked

Hope will turn to her mother for comfort. She is still not over losing her daughter, Beth, and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try to console her.

Wyatt will try to help his brother and ask Flo some questions. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will be shocked when his girlfriend accidentally drops some pertinent information. Although she will try to cover up her glitch, it seems as if it will be too late.

Thursday, July 25 – Steffy Relates Adoption Story

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find Liam going through the adoption papers. He will then ask her to tell him Phoebe’s adoption story.

Thomas wants to spend some alone time with his new wife. Hope will be alarmed after he tells her of his plans for a “staycation” honeymoon.

Friday, July 26 – Flo’s Life In Danger On The Bold And The Beautiful

After hearing Steffy’s version of events, Liam will try to piece the puzzle together.

Flo will tell Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that her life is in danger. Thomas threatened to kill her if she told anyone the truth about who Beth really is.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.