‘Avengers: Endgame’ High-Definition Footage Of Epic Battle Scene Released

Avengers: Endgame fans don’t need to watch bootleg battle clips on YouTube anymore, now that an official high-def clip has been released. Spoilers regarding Endgame are no longer a thing, so it was only a matter of time before one of the biggest scenes in Marvel Cinematic Universe history was officially released in high definition.

The HD clip began making its way across YouTube Friday evening and is already amassing millions of views. The footage shows the battle at the Avengers facility that takes place at the end of Endgame. The scene begins just after all of the portals open up, showing all of the resurrected Avengers who are now joining the fight with Captain America.

Black Panther, Okoye, Shuri, Star-Lord, Spider-Man, Mantis, Drax, Doctor Strange, Wong, the Wasp, M’Baku and countless others join Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor in taking down Thanos and his relentless army.

It’s a brief two minute and 50-second clip, which is just a small fraction of the entire battle scene. The whole battle is approximately 20 minutes long, with small dialogue in between. It’s one of the longest battles in the MCU, but fans are not able to watch the whole thing in HD at this time.

"Avengers… assemble." One of the greatest moments in movie history has finally been released in HD. Enjoy. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ySUe0GiUcl — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) July 20, 2019

Just after Captain America utters the phrase fans have been waiting 11 years to hear — “Avengers Assemble” — dozens of Marvel heroes charge towards Thanos and his army, who are set to destroy the universe and build anew. The clip ends just after Spider-Man saves Tony Stark from being smashed by Cull Obsidian, but does not include the conversation that ensues between the two heroes afterward. Tony and Peter Parker share a hug after the mentor sees he didn’t really lose his protege, who he deeply cares for. It’s a bittersweet moment in the film because it’s the last the two will have together just before Tony Stark’s death.

Loading...

The HD clip was released during San Diego Comic-Con weekend, with tons of Marvel news rolling out in the past few days. The major Marvel panel is starting at 5 p.m. local time, where Kevin Feige is expecting to make some major announcements regarding the future of the MCU, now that many fan-favorite characters are in retirement, or dead.

Avengers: Endgame will be available for purchase digitally on July 30 and on Blu-ray starting August 13. The digital and hard-copy versions will have tons of bonus materials and behind the scenes footage from the movie, which was over a decade in the making.