WWE News: Dominant Stable In NXT Threatens Faction On ‘Monday Night Raw’

If there ever needed to be a crossover stable battle, this s it.

Thanks to the introduction of the “Wild Card Rule” a couple of months ago, fans are able to see more cross-brand matches in WWE. It’s not a bad thing to have it happen every once in a while, but it would truly be great if NXT could end up being involved in that battle. Well, there is currently a battle happening on social media, which has The Club from Monday Night Raw exchanging shots with The Undisputed Era.

Lately, The Club has been on quite the roll on WWE’s main roster, with AJ Styles winning the United States Championship from Ricochet at Extreme Rules. At the same time, it has been reported that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have agreed to new deals with WWE and won’t be leaving the company anytime soon.

That is likely the reason that the Good Brothers have been seen a lot more often on television lately. If their run on Raw continues, it would be not surprising to see even bigger things happening for them. It might even mean a title run in the near future.

But would WWE bring about a feud between stables of the red brand and yellow brand? If this Twitter battle is any indication of what may be to come, fans could soon be in for a real treat.

Earlier this week, Anderson took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of The Club on Raw while saying they are the “Only Club that matters.” One fan responded to his tweet and simply said, “And Undisputed Era,” with a picture of the stable from NXT.

WWE

AJ Styles came in and retweeted while posting a laughing face emoji with it. From there, things really started to get interesting as the official leader of the Undisputed Era decided to address the situation and the current WWE U.S. Champion.

Careful what you wish for AJ… https://t.co/dE6ruRUTRV — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 17, 2019

After that tweet, Cole tagged Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong so that the rest of The Undisputed Era could see what was going on. Less than an hour later, Strong decided to join the war of words and continue the fun little battle.

Loading...

Oh Adam, They don’t want none. https://t.co/acijWgEkSQ — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) July 17, 2019

Adam Cole is scheduled to defend his NXT Championship in a two-out-of-three falls match with added stipulations against Johnny Gargano next month. The match will take place at NXT TakeOver: Toronto on Saturday, August 10 — the night before SummerSlam.

Of course, this could end up leading to absolutely nothing as of this time since The Club is on Raw and The Undisputed Era is in NXT. It would be great to see the two factions face off against one another, but WWE will likely hold off on that battle until Cole and company get called up to the main roster.