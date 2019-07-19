‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 19: Liam & Thomas Face Off On His Wedding Day

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 19 reveal that a certain ex-husband won’t be able to handle the fact that his former wife is moving on. In fact, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will face off with the groom on his wedding day. It seems as if Liam is determined to have the last word with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), per She Knows Soaps.

Just a year ago, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) promised that she would spend the rest of her life with Liam. The couple had written their own vows and had promised to always fight for their marriage. However, Hope is now committing herself to another for the sake of a child.

Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) recently lost his mother and quickly formed a bond with Hope. Thomas then manipulated their connection. Knowing that Hope would never let the boy down, he coaxed her into marrying him.

Liam quickly recognized Thomas’ tactics and tried to warn Hope. However, she was blinded by jealousy because Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had made love. She figured that if Liam had moved on, she had every right to do the same thing, especially if it would benefit Douglas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will be late on her wedding day. Although normal for any bride to have the jitters before saying her vows, Hope knows she does not love Thomas. She will have doubts as she prepares to make a serious commitment to a man whom many people, including her mother, have warned her about. As she contemplates her future, Liam and Thomas will have some words.

Liam will needle Thomas as he waits for his bride to walk down the aisle. Liam knows Hope well enough that he knows that there is a reason that she has not made her entrance. He won’t be able to resist taking a jab at the man who is about to marry the woman he loves.

However, Thomas won’t allow Liam to get away with saying whatever he wants. Thomas will take the bait and the two will engage in some verbal sparring. Thomas knows that Hope actually loves Liam, but he knows that once his ring is on Hope’s finger, there’s no turning back.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.