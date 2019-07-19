Meghan Markle’s New Hairstyle Could Mean She’s Suffering From This Post-Pregnancy Problem

Meghan Markle’s new hairstyle could mean that she is suffering from this common after-pregnancy problem that befalls some women after giving birth to a child. The slicked-back hairdo that the Duchess of Sussex has sported during her last several outings has led some royal watchers and professional hairstylists to wonder if Meghan is losing her hair reported The Daily Express.
During her official debut with her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, Meghan Markle was seen sporting her usual look of long, flowing tresses when she was photographed with her infant son and husband Prince Harry two days after her baby’s birth. Since that time, during several official engagements, Meghan has been seen wearing a sleek bun.
She was seen with this new hairstyle at Trooping the Colour in June, for her son’s christening, during Wimbledon, and at the Lion King premiere. While it could very well be that a sleek bun is not only chic but practical for Meghan as a new mother, as it takes less time to fashion than other types of hairstyles, The Daily Express reported that there could be another reason Meghan is successfully rocking this new look.
Celebrity hairstylist James Johnson said to the British newspaper that the former Suits star was likely suffering from normal hair loss after the birth of a baby, a common ailment among many new mothers.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson
“When you’re pregnant your hair cycle stops so you don’t shed any hair, so when you give birth, all the hair you should have lost in the nine months falls out over a quick period. Meghan may have opted for a scraped back bun to prevent her hair from further damage. If her hair was damaged during pregnancy, putting her hair up will prevent it from further damage,” Johnson commented of the duchess’ new look.
Today, The Duchess of Sussex accompanied The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) to the Ladies’ Singles @Wimbledon ????final. Their Royal Highnesses watched Serena Williams ????????vs. Simona Halep ????????on Centre Court – sitting in the Royal Box alongside The Duke of Kent – President of the AELTC, former world number one Martina Navratilova and three-time grand slam winner Virginia Wade. Congratulations to everyone who participated and helped make this such an iconic sporting event. Photo credit: PA / Mike Hewitt – Getty Images #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2019
He also noted that since entering into the royal family, Meghan has been criticized for her hairstyles, particularly the messy bun that she wore for many royal functions and even for her wedding to Prince Harry.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and members of The Royal Family at the annual Trooping the Colour, to celebrate Her Majesty’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour orginated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years. In the 18th century, guards from the royal palaces regularly assembled to “troop" colours or flags down the rank, so they could be seen and recognised by the soldiers. In 1748, it was announced this parade would also mark the Sovereign’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour is performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies for The Queen’s birthday parade, allowing them to pay a personal tribute to Her Majesty. Today over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians came together on Horse Guards Parade in London in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The parade concludes with a 41-gun salute fired by The King’s Troop, following which The Queen leads members of The Royal Family back to the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast display. Photos credit: PA
Meghan continues to live life under a microscope since marrying Harry in May 2018. She has been scrutinized for everything from her choice of clothing to the influence she has on her husband, as well as being blamed for the reported personal distance between Princes William and Harry.
So it was no great shock when it was revealed by Pharrell Williams during the London premiere of Disney’s The Lion King that Markle had expressed her dissatisfaction with life as a member of the royal family.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa ???????? as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi ???????? and Angola ????????. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana ???????? en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
It was reported by The Daily Express that Pharrell stated to the Duchess of Sussex, “So happy for your union. Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. We cheer you guys on.” Meghan responded to his heartfelt sentiment during an official royal meet and greet, “Thank you, they don’t make it easy.”
There has been no official statement released from Kensington Palace as to whether or not Markle is suffering from any type of hair loss since the birth of her son.