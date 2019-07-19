Meghan Markle’s New Hairstyle Could Mean She’s Suffering From This Post-Pregnancy Problem

Meghan Markle’s new hairstyle could mean that she is suffering from this common after-pregnancy problem that befalls some women after giving birth to a child. The slicked-back hairdo that the Duchess of Sussex has sported during her last several outings has led some royal watchers and professional hairstylists to wonder if Meghan is losing her hair reported The Daily Express.

During her official debut with her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, Meghan Markle was seen sporting her usual look of long, flowing tresses when she was photographed with her infant son and husband Prince Harry two days after her baby’s birth. Since that time, during several official engagements, Meghan has been seen wearing a sleek bun.

She was seen with this new hairstyle at Trooping the Colour in June, for her son’s christening, during Wimbledon, and at the Lion King premiere. While it could very well be that a sleek bun is not only chic but practical for Meghan as a new mother, as it takes less time to fashion than other types of hairstyles, The Daily Express reported that there could be another reason Meghan is successfully rocking this new look.

Celebrity hairstylist James Johnson said to the British newspaper that the former Suits star was likely suffering from normal hair loss after the birth of a baby, a common ailment among many new mothers.

“When you’re pregnant your hair cycle stops so you don’t shed any hair, so when you give birth, all the hair you should have lost in the nine months falls out over a quick period. Meghan may have opted for a scraped back bun to prevent her hair from further damage. If her hair was damaged during pregnancy, putting her hair up will prevent it from further damage,” Johnson commented of the duchess’ new look.

He also noted that since entering into the royal family, Meghan has been criticized for her hairstyles, particularly the messy bun that she wore for many royal functions and even for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan continues to live life under a microscope since marrying Harry in May 2018. She has been scrutinized for everything from her choice of clothing to the influence she has on her husband, as well as being blamed for the reported personal distance between Princes William and Harry.

So it was no great shock when it was revealed by Pharrell Williams during the London premiere of Disney’s The Lion King that Markle had expressed her dissatisfaction with life as a member of the royal family.

It was reported by The Daily Express that Pharrell stated to the Duchess of Sussex, “So happy for your union. Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. We cheer you guys on.” Meghan responded to his heartfelt sentiment during an official royal meet and greet, “Thank you, they don’t make it easy.”

There has been no official statement released from Kensington Palace as to whether or not Markle is suffering from any type of hair loss since the birth of her son.