Tiffany Trump Edged Out Of Dad’s 2020 Reelection Efforts While Her Older Siblings Remain Heavily Involved

President Donald Trump’s adult children will reportedly be quite involved in his 2020 reelection campaign, with one exception. New reports indicate that Tiffany, the president’s daughter with ex-wife Marla Maples, apparently will not be a part of the inner circle of family members working on these efforts.

Tiffany, 25, did make a number of appearances with her father and siblings during the 2016 campaign. In addition, she attends events at the White House semi-regularly and joined her older sister Ivanka, older brothers Don Jr. and Eric, and other family members as the Trump family traveled to England recently to meet Queen Elizabeth.

However, it seems that Tiffany won’t be tapped much if at all to help when it comes to the upcoming 2020 reelection battle that President Trump faces.

According to Politico, the president is looking to his oldest children and their significant others to drive much of the message in this 2020 reelection campaign. Don Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have been quite visible throughout the Trump presidency, as have son Eric and his wife Lara.

Of course, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner remain senior aides for the administration as well and they will continue to be prominent as the campaign moves forward. Trump’s youngest son Barron, 13, is generally not seen at events very often and it sounds as if that will continue to be the case.

That leaves Tiffany, who apparently “is not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event.”

People details that Tiffany and her father are not particularly close. She enrolled in Georgetown Law School in 2017 and grew up primarily in California with her mother, reportedly with little contact with her father. Since President Trump entered the White House, it seems that the relationship between Trump and his daughter Tiffany has only become more difficult.

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him… They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency.”

It doesn’t appear that Tiffany has commented on these new reports via her social media pages. When contacted for comment, a campaign representative seemingly said simply that the Trump family members are valued and integral parts of the campaign without addressing Tiffany’s involvement specifically.

Should Tiffany Trump feel slighted to be essentially excluded from the family’s dedication to reelecting President Donald Trump in 2020? Could it be that she herself prefers to have a minimal role in these efforts? The Georgetown law student will surely continue to be seen at events here and there, but it doesn’t sound as if she’ll be headlining any events like her older siblings might.