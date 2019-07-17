Bebe Rexha Shows Off Midriff In Spicy Photo

Bebe Rexha was recently in London promoting her latest single with Jax Jones, “Harder,” where she was seen posing in a familiar hoodie.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress shared a photo to her Instagram where she is throwing up a peace sign while wearing a “Spice World” hoodie, which was recently part of the Spice Girls’ tour merchandise. The hoodie has a huge globe on it, with “Spice World” written across it. The Spice Girls were notorious for peace-signing back in the 1990s, which is probably why Bebe is doing so in this particular photo. She referenced their hit single “Spice Up Your Life” in the caption as well. The hoodie doesn’t cover her stomach completely, as it is cropped and shows off her midriff. She has paired this with black leggings and a bag that is wrapped around her waist.

Within 30 minutes of sharing the image, the photo quickly racked up over 70,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“YASSSS QUEEN,” one user wrote in capital letters.

“A queen. Literally a queen,” another shared.

“U ARE SPICY,” a third follower mentioned.

The new collaboration with Jax is about female empowerment in the bedroom but also love in general, per The Inquisitr.

For the artwork, Rexha and Jones are both in cartoon form on a can of spinach.

Rexha currently has 37.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, cementing her status as one of music’s biggest names. She is the 19th most played artist in the world and continues to increase her streaming numbers. Jax also has a lot of monthly listeners with 15.3 million at the moment, making him the 156th most played act.

Loading...

Aside from her collaboration with Jax Jones, Bebe has also teamed up with a number of other successful names, including Nicki Minaj, The Chainsmokers, Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora, and G-Eazy, to name a few.

After releasing three EPs — I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, All Your Fault: Pt. 1, and All Your Fault: Pt. 2 — Bebe released her long-awaited album, Expectations, last year. The studio album reached No. 13 in the U.S., No. 14 in Canada, No. 19 in Australia, and No. 33 in the U.K. The record achieved three hit singles — “I Got You,” “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, and “I’m A Mess.” It also earned her two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant to Be.”

Earlier this year, she starred in Ugly Dolls, playing the voice role of one of the Spy Girls named Tuesday.

Bebe Rexha’s Instagram account boasts over 8.7 million followers.