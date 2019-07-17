Wendy Williams Flaunts Her Legs As She Rocks Short White Daisy Dukes

Wendy Williams has had a difficult year, but she isn’t letting it show. The talk show host was just photographed rocking some short Daisy Dukes and a tight white T-shirt in New York and this comes just ahead of her birthday.

Hollywood Life shares the shots of Williams as she greeted fans outside of her studio on Wednesday. Wendy turns 55-years-old on Thursday, but she certainly doesn’t look a day of it in these latest photos.

Williams wore dark sunglasses and waved to her fans as she rocked very short white shorts that showed off her long, sculpted legs. Wendy also wore a tight-fitting white T-shirt that she had tucked into the waistband of her shorts. The talk show host was nearly busting out of the top, but it looks like she managed to keep everything just barely under wraps.

This stunning look comes just days after Wendy opened up about a new health challenge she is facing and the way she is trying to manage it. Page Six details that last week, Williams opened up about getting diagnosed with a medical condition called lymphedema.

Lymphedema, which is related to swelling in one’s arms or legs, is just the latest obstacle that Williams has had to navigate. In addition to an ugly split from her husband Kevin Hunter a few months ago, Wendy has at times been sidelined by her battle with Graves’ disease as well.

Wendy Williams is seriously living her best life! https://t.co/7ZGlmZ49hZ pic.twitter.com/hB9NZosHNN — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) July 17, 2019

Wendy has faced numerous rumors about her health and personal life this past year, but she seems to be pushing forward and is determined to put these latest challenges behind her. A recent Instagram post showed Williams tackling her daily treatment to try to combat the lymphedema with a specialized treatment she is trying and she has noted she is committed to being consistent with this treatment.

Despite this new diagnosis, Williams seems to be full of smiles and is enjoying life these days. She has a new beau she is teasing that she is crazy about and this latest look of hers with the tight t-shirt and short Daisy Dukes shows that she’s looking great. Wendy’s fans certainly would never guess she is about to turn 55, that much is certain.

What comes next for Wendy Williams? She is rocking new episodes of her daily talk show and she seems to be thriving in her personal life after some rocky challenges. Her fans are definitely rooting for her and the photos snapped of her outside her studio on Wednesday signal that she is determined to overcome the obstacles that have been thrown her way in recent months.