Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Body Language At Wimbledon Suggests They Are Still In Love

Rumors of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury doesn't seem to have shaken the love between the royal couple.

Royal-watchers were keeping a keen eye on Kate Middleton and Prince William at their Wimbledon 2019 appearance over the weekend to see if the couple showed any signs of distress after rumors of an affair.

All seemed to be coming up roses for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their first public outing together since last month. According to Elle, the couple’s court-side body language and matching outfits are a welcome sign that any drama they were experiencing has worked itself out.

The couple seemed comfortable with one another, laughing and chatting together through the men’s singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The royal couple has been dealing with rumors and allegations that the prince was cheating with Rose Hanbury — a close friend and neighbor.

According to Elle, murmurs of the affair first started in March when tabloids reported that Middleton had a fallout with Hanbury, whom the press has dubbed as her “rural rival.”

Us Weekly spoke to a family friend who told the news outlet that the rumors “turned out to be a good thing for them in the end.”

The Palace made no comment on the rumors, according to Elle.

Sunday was the second day in a row at the tennis event for Middleton. The Duchess attended the women’s singles final with her sister Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

For the outing with her husband, Middleton chose to wear a chic, flouncy, baby blue dress in crepe fabric, according to The Huffington Post. The Duchess has been leaning toward an edgier look in her summer style lately, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, her husband appeared to match her light, summery look by wearing a light blue shirt underneath his grey suit. He also wore blue pants and brown suede shoes.

Relationship expert Dr. Nikki Goldstein told The Huffington Post Australia (via The Express), that coordination in a couple’s wardrobe is something those in happy relationships subconsciously do.

“We tend to want to fit in with the person we are dating. Yes we are all unique but we want to, as a couple, look united and as if we ‘fit’. You will start to change your style so that you blend in with them.”

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun that they appeared to be solid and in love.

“The body distance and touch-free behavior combined with the intense and mutual eye-gaze and wide, amused-looking smiles suggest strong ties of friendship as well as their bonds as a married couple. William’s wide grin suggests Kate enhances his life and lifts his mood.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, showed signs of distress at their last public outing, according to The Inquisitr. The Duchess of Sussex admitted that she was struggling with the scrutiny, referring to criticism from the press over her approach to her new role, when chatting with musician Pharrell at the Lion King premiere in London.

“They don’t make it easy.”