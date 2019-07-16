Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells President Trump To ‘Dial Down Donald,’ Focus On ‘Rising’ To American People

Arnold Schwarzenegger has some words of advice for President Donald Trump, who is under fire after suggesting — without naming them — that Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “go back” to the countries they came from.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans his comments, which many claim are xenophobic, racist, and offensive.

Newsweek reports that Schwarzenegger appears to be critical of the comments, although he seems to think there is still hope left for Trump. The Terminator actor expressed disappointment in the “untrue, unfair, and un-American attack” via an email to Politico, and claims that in his view, the United States has always been about what people choose to do in their future, not where they come from.

“That’s what drew me and millions of other proud, contributing Americans to the greatest country in the world to realize our dreams.”

Schwarzenegger also said that Trump should focus less on personal attacks and more on policies, suggesting that the former are used by people that don’t have the ability to dissect policy.

The 71-year-old former governor said that Trump needs to “dial down Donald and dial up President Trump.”

“I know it isn’t easy, but the job you hold is bigger than you,” he said. “It is bigger than any man or woman. The American people put great trust in you to serve, and it is time to rise to their trust instead of dragging them down and tearing them apart.”

After Donald Trump declared Arnold @Schwarzenegger "died" the "Terminator" star said "I'm still here. Want to compare tax returns?" https://t.co/Ek6FVL2pMq — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 13, 2019

It’s not the first time Schwarzenegger and Trump have publicly taken jabs at one another. Per The Inquisitr, Trump said last week that Schwarzenegger died and even said that he was there when it happened. Many believe that Trump was referencing the decline in ratings for The Apprentice after Trump left and Schwarzenegger took over.

Loading...

Schwarzenegger previously blamed the show’s decline in ratings on Trump’s presidential run. Trump took office right after the show debuted with Schwarzenegger, and both viewers and sponsors were reportedly not interested in the show’s brand. Schwarzenegger went so far as to say he would not do the show again if asked, pointing to the purportedly tainted brand.

In response to Trump’s death comment, Schwarzenegger shot back on Twitter.

“I’m still here. Want to compare tax returns.”

Schwarzenegger also mocked Trump last July in a video posted to Twitter — now available on YouTube — in which he described Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “embarrassing” and called Trump a “little fanboy.”